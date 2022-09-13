Carol Temple, Nell Pierce, Myra Reese

From left, Carol Temple, Nell Pierce and Myra Rees display one of Pierce’s many quilting projects. Pierce has been quilting for 79 years and turned 98 years of age on August 18.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

Welcome to Citizen Spotlight, a column that highlights some of the wonderful people who reside in the White Mountains. 24 hours before her 98th birthday, a reporter from the Independent was invited to sit with a woman who has a fierce passion for quilting.

Nell Pierce was born in Durant, Oklahoma on August 18, 1924, and moved to Arizona when she was 16. She said that her family was on their way to California, but they only got as far as Casa Grande before their car broke down. While her family would eventually make their way to the Golden State, she decided to stay in Casa Grande, where she married a member of the Air Force, Franklin, and started her own family.

