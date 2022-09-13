Welcome to Citizen Spotlight, a column that highlights some of the wonderful people who reside in the White Mountains. 24 hours before her 98th birthday, a reporter from the Independent was invited to sit with a woman who has a fierce passion for quilting.
Nell Pierce was born in Durant, Oklahoma on August 18, 1924, and moved to Arizona when she was 16. She said that her family was on their way to California, but they only got as far as Casa Grande before their car broke down. While her family would eventually make their way to the Golden State, she decided to stay in Casa Grande, where she married a member of the Air Force, Franklin, and started her own family.
Pierce estimates that she first started quilting sometime before 1943. “My mother gave the fabric and basic instructions to get going,” she explained. “Back then, we didn’t have guides or machines. We only got what we would put in.” Since that time, she’s completed countless quilts, both for personal use and church donations.
It’s safe to assume that the effort and physicality to complete these month-long projects may take a toll. The hand-eye coordination required in quilting can be a lot for any person to handle, let alone a woman of her age. She said she doesn’t struggle with it at all, saying, “I will always prefer hand-quilting. Even though there are ways to have it done easier and faster, doing it by hand is the only way to ensure its completed with the care and love it needs to come out beautiful.”
Pierce is a woman of many artistic talents. She’s dabbled in panting, ceramics, sewing, and much more. She mentioned that her family dynamic allowed her to stay home and work on as many projects as she desired. “I always kept a clean house, so my husband never complained,” she said.
Pierce would go on to win several awards in national shows for her seamstress abilities. “I could go on and on, but eventually I’d end up bragging about myself. That’s okay though. At my age, I can brag all I want,” she said, followed with a soft chuckle.
Locals may be surprised to hear about the strong following behind quilting on the Mountain. There is a plethora of quilting shops open for business here, not including the ones that are being run out of a garage. One of these home shops is owned by Carol Temple, who first met Pierce sometime last summer when she refused to accept payment for finishing up a quilt for Pierce.
Temple said, “The work was absolutely astounding. I found it so inspiring. There’s no one doing what she does as well as she does, let alone at her age.”
Pierce laughed in response, saying, “I don’t think there are many people my age.”
Peirce said she doesn’t think much of her age but does understand it does come with certain limitations. “I used to go for hours until my back started hurting,” she said. “Now, I take more breaks and let myself rest. I like to get them done quickly, but I think it’s more important that the quilts get done correctly.” Her eye for detail has led to some of the most beautiful quilts anyone on the Mountain has ever seen, and she’s happy to report that she won’t be stopping anytime soon.
“I think I have a few more left in me,” said Pierce, confidently. “I’ll keep going until I can’t any more, which, God willing, won’t be some time.” She said she wants to keep doing it for as long as she still sees the magic in the work. Pierce says, “Taking something apart, cutting it up, and putting it back together in a way that no one ever intended; it’s amazing art and nothing short of magic.”
The Show Low community is blessed to have such artistic talent and wisdom in the community. Please, join the White Mountain Independent in wishing Nell Pierce a happy 98th birthday. Let’s hope she enjoys her day in the Spotlight.
Nell Pierce was nominated for Citizen Spotlight by Carol Temple. The White Mountain Independent would like to thank both Pierce and Temple for sharing their stories. Any reader that knows of someone who is working to keep our community caring, safe, and vibrant is welcome to submit a nomination to jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
