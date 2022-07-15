NOTE: Welcome to Citizen Spotlight, a new column that focuses on family, friends and everyone in our community working to keep the Mountain caring, diverse and vibrant. Today, we’ll be discussing a man whose path to inner peace led him straight through Show Low, ending in a galaxy far, far away.
Those who attend Saturday’s Derby Down the Deuce in Show Low were treated to one of the most unique events the Mountain has to offer.
Saturday had plenty of laughs and thrills that were shared by the community, and proved to be a successful event overall. For one man, coming to Show Low for the derby meant much, much more.
Ryan Hatfield first heard about the derby in 2018. “My brother was working on the addition to the hospital,” Hatfield recalled. “He was a foreman for a construction company they had hired. He calls me one day and randomly asks, ‘Can you build a pirate ship?’ ”
An unusual request, to be sure, but as Hatfield’s brother explained, they weren’t about to take to the high seas in search of plunder. “He explained about the derby and how we would have to make it run, wheels and all. I told him if he supplied the materials, I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”
The pair of them had less than three weeks to build a derby car that would meet the safety requirements listed by the Show Low Chamber of Commerce, while still allowing for the craft to run correctly and look stylish while doing so. Despite the time crunch, they were able to have a derby car constructed and transported from just outside of Tucson in time for the 2018 Derby Down the Deuce. Hatfield’s efforts paid off, because they returned home with a prize for Best Design that year.
“After that, I was hooked,” Hatfield said. “I wanted to go home and start working on one of my own. I wanted to take my time and make something spectacular.”
This is when the Millennium Falcon literally started to take shape. Over the next year, Hatfield would spend over 700 hours and nearly $3,000 working on a derby car he could be proud of. He stated, “It took some extended weekends, and some long evenings, but it slowly developed into a project that I could be proud of. I wanted to take my time and do it properly, so I didn’t let anyone rush me. Myself included. In the end, it became very therapeutic for me. It ended up being a good distraction from the nightmares.”
Hatfield is retired military, and is now diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder from his serving two tours in Iraq. He described the building of the Falcon replica as a “love and hate relationship. Somedays were easier than others. Some days it hits you harder than others. Building that car helped me move forward, in a way. It was a daily recovery that helped me get away from some dark places.” He also eases his conscious with other work, mostly for his community or for those in need.
“My wife keeps saying she’s gonna get me a shirt that says, ‘Call Ryan,’” Hatfield said. “People here know I like to help. I’ve built a few bumpers for off-roading trucks, or even helped with house additions for some folks. I enjoy being of use and being helpful.”
Originally, he intended to construct the derby car with a military theme. His first ideas included a Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft, commonly referred to as an A-10 Warthog. After that, he considered a basic tank. He found out that the dimensions for the craft and logistics for making it run would be too complicated to attempt. The exact moment when he decided to do a Millennium Falcon is hard to pinpoint for Hatfield, but he mainly credits the inspiration from his son. “My son had a bunch of toys he would play with, so it got me thinking about doing something in that vein. I drew up some plans and went out to my garage and used tape to map it out on the floor.” Before long, he was hand cutting the majority of the pieces he needed with a tabletop jigsaw.
“A lot of people thought I was some rich guy that 3-D printed everything”, he said with a small laugh.
Roughly one year later, he had constructed a nearly identical replica of the Millennium Falcon, complete with a few toys glued around the car to add a little bit of authenticity.
Hatfield himself was able to drive it in the derby for 2019. The 2020 Derby Down the Deuce was cancelled due to COVID, and he wasn’t able to make it to the derby last year. This means that his derby participation last week will be only the second time he was able to use the car. Unfortunately, it also seems it will be his last.
“My wife and I saw a flier for this years derby, and we noticed one of the sponsors was the White Mountain Autism Foundation,” Hatfield recalled. They have a few members of their close family who are afflicted with Autism, so Hatfield came up with a means to give back to the community even further. He decided to donate the Millennium Falcon to the Autism Foundation, for them to either auction or raffle off as a means of fundraising.
“It was a good thing to do,” Hatfield said. “I was happy to do it as long as it goes to good use.”
Hatfield formally donated the car at this year’s Derby Down the Deuce, after running it down the deuce one last time. His kind actions were met with a sleek, glass statue gifted from WMAF for his donation. However, as lovely as it may be, the award may not be the most important thing he’s taken from the whole experience.
Hatfield said, “I think, over the past few years, I’ve found a little inner peace because of the project. It makes it to where I can go to sleep and wonder, ‘Am I a good human being?’ and think that I am. When I die, I like to think I was a good person. At least I’m on the right track.”
On the right track, indeed. Between his general community service, his service to his country and his kind gesture to a foundation that greatly deserves the help, Hatfield deserves to find some peace. There shouldn’t be any doubt, in this galaxy or the next, that Hatfield deserves his day in the spotlight.
Who should be the next citizen to be spotlighted? The Independent wants readers to decide. Submit any nominations and contact information to citizenspotlightwmi@gmail.com, and they may be featured in the next Citizen Spotlight column.
