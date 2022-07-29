Welcome to Citizen Spotlight, a column that focuses on family, friends and everyone in our community working to keep the Mountain caring, diverse and vibrant. Today, we’ll be learning from a man who lives by a very simple code: love, faith, and acceptance, no matter what.
Ezra Borrego’s favorite passage from the Book of Ezra is chapter ten, verse four. The verse reads, “Arise; for this matter belongeth unto thee: we also will be with thee: be of good courage, and do it.”
“To me, that means knowing you always have someone in your corner,” Borrego explained. “Whatever you do in life, there is someone there. Not necessarily a higher power, not a specific friend or family member. Just someone, anyone at all. You’re never alone, whether you realize it or not.”
Borrego has worn many hats in his lifetime. At one point, he was a firefighter, helping people get through some of the worst times in their lives. Some time later, he worked as a funeral director at Owens Livingston Mortuary and a hospice chaplain, helping people find peace at the end of their lives. Now, he works as a life coach at Waypoint Recovery, working to help those that have lost their way find themselves again. He is, by almost every definition, a good man. He’ll just be the last to admit it.
“I’m not perfect. I do the best I can, but I have my bad days. But if you’re trying, then you’re moving forward. The attempt counts for more than most people realize,” he said.
Borrego has been with Waypoint for about a year. In that time, he’s helped countless men and women battle their addictions. “For the program to work, we can’t judge them. We have to accept them for who they are, regardless of what they’ve done,” he said. “The ones who struggle the most feel they are not worthy of acceptance and forgiveness, so we start by showing them that they are. After that, they’ll start to make their own way. I’m just here to help.”
Borrego was born in Show Low, but moved down to the valley in 1986. “The winters are nice, the springs are nice, autumns are basically non-existent, and they can keep their summers,” he said with a laugh. After about 17 years, Borrego felt it was time to come home. He made his way back to the Mountain in 2003 and hasn’t looked back since. “It’s the part of the state no one thinks about when they hear ‘Arizona’. Most have no idea how beautiful it is up here, and that’s probably for the best. This is God’s country.”
At 57 years old, he works hard to maintain a good physique. Longtime readers of the Independent may recall a 2017 story detailing how he intended to complete 1,000 reps on an ab-wheel for charity. Borrego hasn’t slowed down much since then. One of his newer outlets is pickleball, which he introduced to the patients at Waypoint as a means to learn teamwork and responsibility. He spearheaded a tournament that will be held at the beginning of August where men at Waypoint will be giving away refurbished bicycles to children without one. This combines two of his most essential values: maintaining physical and mental health and giving back to the community. A patient at Waypoint, Eddie, said, “He has nothing but good coming out of his heart. He’s always talking about being grateful and giving back. It’s humbling to be around that energy.”
Borrego believes this is not only the best way to live, but it’s the only way to live. “I learned during my time working in hospice that when you’re close to death, you’ll learn what matters most. Everyone wants to be remembered for something, and most want to be remembered for their kindness,” he said. “Love is more powerful than anything in the world, and I’ve found it’s what people struggle with the most.”
Love, he believes, is the foundation of all relationships. “It can overpower you and completely take you over. If you teach love, things like trust, acceptance, and forgiveness will make their way to you naturally. You’ll find yourself letting go of stress and grudges, and slowly come around to finding your place in your own skin.”
Borrego is a devout man, and he attributes his success and his teachings to his faith. While most 12-step programs will endorse finding faith, Borrego doesn’t believe converting over to a new religion is the most vital part of the program. Despite his faith, Borrego lends credence to those who teach more cognitive methods, those dealing more with science that religion.
“We say ‘higher power’, and that can be whatever you need it to be,” he clarified. “I don’t think we can find peace on our own. I think we have to have something there pushing us forward, giving advice as we move forward and providing support when we slip. Some call that ‘God’, some call that ‘the universe’, and some call that ‘energy’. It’s all love.”
Borrego speaks of hardship, but not often of the fear and negativity that can come with it. He believes that moments of weakness and tribulation are required to move the human race forward. He says, “Disruption can be good. If we don’t go through trials and loss, how are we going to be ready for what comes next in our lives? How are we going to love ourselves and others when you’re unsure what that means in the first place?”
Borrego doesn’t just talk the talk. He’s happy to walk in anyone’s shoes and help them realize what’s better for them. He speaks of gratitude, kindness, and tenderness in a way makes people believe world peace is achievable. He will simply say that humanity needs to get out of its own way to make that happen.
Ezra Borrego turns 58 on Aug. 4, 2022. Make sure to send him some love, because he’s already sending you his.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com. Do you know of anyone who deserves a Spotlight? Send in your suggestions to citizenspotlightwmi@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.