SHOW LOW — The city of Show Low is replacing its current paper system with an online system for its business permit process beginning in 2021.
Businesses that have a current Show Low business permit will receive renewal notices via email with instructions in December. A new portal will be added to the city’s website for businesses with a business permit to operate in Show Low.
A feature component of this new permit system will be a searchable directory of Show Low businesses. Residents and visitors will have the ability to search for Show Low businesses by name and by business category to help facilitate business activity. Specific information that will be in the directory for each business includes business name, business type, business contact information and a photograph of the business, if provided.
For more information, contact Currently permitted businesses in Show Low that do not receive a renewal notice by Dec. 31 are encouraged to contact Katie Fechtelkotter with the city Planning and Zoning Department at 928-532-4042 or at kblakeslee@showlowaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.