Library events
Youth programming
Story Time
When: Mondays in August (Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 10-10:30 a.m.
Ages: 0-5
Cost: Free
Drop in the program (no sign-up)
Join us as we read picture books, sing songs, and do fun activities. Storytime focuses on concepts important to early literacy and helps build confidence in future readers. For more information, call 928-532-4070
Lego Club
When: Tuesdays in August (Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30)
Where: Show Low Public Library Reading Room
Time: 4-5 p.m.
Ages: 5-13
Cost: Free
Drop in the program (no sign-up)
In Lego Club, you will build your own creations that will stay on display in the library all week. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Early STEM
When: Tuesdays in August (Aug. Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30)
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Ages: 0-3
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign-up)
Join us for Early STEM, a program where we will have various interactive stations available, each teaching core STEM concepts. Early STEM can help cement core learning concepts and prepares children for preschool. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Homeschool Connection
When: Aug. 4, Aug. 18
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 11 a.m.-noon
Ages: 12-18
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign-up)
Homeschool Connection will be going back to all ages, so make sure to come to both sessions this month; for more information, call 928-532-4070.
Youth Chess Club
When: Aug. 6, Aug. 20
Where: Show Low Public Library Youth Center
Time: Noon-2 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
All youth ages 8-18 interested in learning how to play or further develop chess skills are welcome to join in on the fun! For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Geekout!: Smash Brothers Tournament
When: Aug. 5
Where: Show Low Public Library Youth Center
Time: 1-2 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign-up)
In this session of Geekout! Participants will compete in a Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament to see who is the ultimate gamer. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Geekout!: Homebrew Tabletop Game
When: Aug. 12
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign-up)
In this session of Geekout! we will meet to do the prep work to start a campaign in my custom Starts Without Numbers setting. Sign-up will be prioritized by how many Geekout! RPG sessions previously attended. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Registration is required.
Geekout!: Advanced Lego
When: Aug. 19
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign-up)
In this session of Geekout! we will work in teams to complete either a robotics or a physics challenge. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Registration is required.
Geekout!: Family Dungeons and Dragons Night
When: Aug. 26
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 6:15 – 8:30 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
Join us for a family Dungeons and Dragons night by one of our patrons. This will be a preparatory meeting. Sign-up will be prioritized by how many Geekout! RPG sessions previously attended. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Registration is required.
Adult programming
Geri-fit
When: Every Tuesday and Thursday in August
Where: Show Low Public Library Reading Room
Time: 10-10:45 a.m.
Ages: Older Adults
Cost: Free
Get fit with Geri-Fit! Join us at the library for video-led, low-impact, chair-based strength training for older adults. The training exercises improve strength, balance, and energy to help strengthen the spine, hips & wrists. Bring water. We will provide the rest. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Registration is required.
Healthy cooking: Almond crusted zucchini and eggplant
When: Aug. 10
Where: Show Low Public Library Youth Center
Time: 1-2 p.m.
Ages: 18+
Cost: Free
We are advancing literacy in Show Low in a fun and innovative way with a fork and spoon. We will demonstrate how to build a healthy lifestyle, starting in the kitchen. This year we will be offering live, in-person cooking demonstrations. Participants will cook and eat together in our joyful library space. This month, participants will learn how to make the most of harvest season and make almond-crusted zucchini and eggplant. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Registration is required.
The holistic home: DIY eco-friendly cleaning products
When: Aug. 16
Where: Show Low Public Library Maker Space
Time: 4-5 p.m.
Ages: 18+
Cost: Free
Are you ready to ditch toxic cleaners for a safer, greener home? Do your part to reduce your carbon footprint and make your home a safer and more suitable environment for people with weakened immune systems, health conditions, pets, and small children. Start your journey to a healthier home and planet, and join us at the library to learn and make your own eco-friendly cleaning products. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Registration is required.
Tech class: iphone basics
When: Aug. 11
Where: Show Low Public Library Computer Lab
Time: : 10-11:30 a.m.
Ages: 18 & up
Cost: Free
Do you have an iPhone but have no idea how to use it? Come to this iPhone basics class and learn how to make your iPhone work for you! For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Registration is required.
Tech class: gmail tips & tricks
When: Aug. 16
Where: Show Low Public Library Computer Lab
Time: 10-11:30 a.m.
Ages: 18 & up
Is your Gmail full of clutter and junk mail? In this class, we will focus on some of the features Gmail offers to help you be more productive and organized in your Gmail account. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Registration is required.
Birding in the White Mountains
When: Aug. 25
Where: Show Low Public Library Reading Room
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Ages: 18+
Cost: Free
You’re invited to this one-hour PowerPoint presentation to learn about our most common species of birds in the White Mountains. This is presented by White Mountain Audubon Society President Mary Williams. For more information, call 928-532-4070.
Parks and Rec programs
Show Low Swim Team
When: Monday through Wednesday
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 4-5 p.m.
Ages: 5 to 17
Cost: $25 per child or $85 for four or more immediate family members only
Show Low Swim Team is a recreational swim program for children. Swimmers must be able to swim the minimum skill requirement for participation. Swimmers must be able to swim 25 yards freestyle and backstroke non-stop and without assistance. For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
Swim For A Buck
When: First and third Monday of each month
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: Lap swim, 5-6:45 p.m.; open swim, 7-8:45 p.m.
All ages
Cost: $1 per participant
For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
After School Program
When: Starting Aug. 8
Where: Nikolaus Homestead (Grades: K-5)
Where: Show Low Jr. High School (Grades: 6-8)
For more information, go to showlowaz.gov. Register online at www.showlow.activityreg.com
For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
4 Week Level 1 Dog Obedience Course
When: Starting Aug. 6
Where: Show Low City Campus, Training Facility, Rec Room 1
Time 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cost: $89
Teach your dog to sit, lay down, stay, focus, come and greet politely using force-free science-based training methods.
Bigfoot Hiking Club
Hike: Aug. 5
Where: Land of the Pioneers
Cost: Free
Meet at the trailhead at 8 a.m. Start at 8:05 a.m. Must register in advance. We will be hiking the 4-mile loop with a historical extension. Maps can be found on the calendar at showlowaz.gov, on the city of Show Low Parks and Recreation Facebook page, or courtesy of trackswhitemountains.org. Register online at www.showlow.activityreg.com. For more information, call (928) 532-4141.
Senior Splashy Crafty Class
When: Aug. 17
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 10-noon
Ages: 50 years or older
Cost: $10 per class
Join the splashy crafty fun! Join your friends before or after aerobics every third Wednesday and make a craft. For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
Zumba with Erika Haroldson
When: Tuesday, Thursday
Where: Show Low City Campus, Training Facility, Rec Room 1
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Ages: 7 years and up
Cost: First class Free
Lose yourself in the music. Find yourself in shape with the Latin-inspired, easy-to-follow, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Feel the music and let loose! For more information, call (928) 532-4130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.