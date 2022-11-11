ST. JOHNS — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality was on hand Oct. 12 at the St. Johns City Council meeting to recognize the city for its participation in the Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program that recognizes and awards incentives to Arizona businesses and other organizations that have a good history of environmental compliance and strive to go beyond what is legally required to protect public health and the environment. There was no legal action taken.

The agenda continued with a request to approve appointing Jill Patterson to the Planning and Zoning Commission. A motion was made to approve and all voted in favor. Next was a discussion of a market adjustment for job wage range. Mayor Spence Udall presented a motion to approve the $106,000 wage increase, which passed 4-0.

