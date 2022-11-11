ST. JOHNS — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality was on hand Oct. 12 at the St. Johns City Council meeting to recognize the city for its participation in the Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program that recognizes and awards incentives to Arizona businesses and other organizations that have a good history of environmental compliance and strive to go beyond what is legally required to protect public health and the environment. There was no legal action taken.
The agenda continued with a request to approve appointing Jill Patterson to the Planning and Zoning Commission. A motion was made to approve and all voted in favor. Next was a discussion of a market adjustment for job wage range. Mayor Spence Udall presented a motion to approve the $106,000 wage increase, which passed 4-0.
Councilors were then tasked to consider approving an intergovernmental agreement between the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the city of St. Johns. A motion was presented to approve and all voted in favor, resulting in $64,000 for the purchase of a police vehicle. Another motion was presented to approve an IGA between the Ak-Chin Indian Community and the City of St. Johns. This also passed 4-0.
A request to enter into a $15,000 professional services agreement with VINE for automated victim notification followed. The cost will be reimbursed by the state through appropriated funding in the current state budget. All voted in favor to approve. VINE is the nation’s leading victim notification network.
Another request was on the agenda to authorize the city and Police Department to enter into a grant with the Arizona State Parks and Trails. A motion was made by Councilman Tony Lindsey to authorize the city to enter into the $96,000 grant to purchase one side-by-side UTV, a 4x4 ATV, trailer and personal protective equipment. The motion passed 4-0.
In the St. Johns police report, Chief Lance Spivey stated that in September the department had 228 incidents. In addition, officer Jaylen Richardson completed DUI training and a phlebotomy course. In the city emergency services report, for the department has responded to around 1,200 calls. In addition, its wildland fire crews are back and the ladder truck has been repaired and is back in service.
A future agenda item was suggested by Udall. He would like to have an ordinance drawn up regarding a utilities agreement.
Only four councilors were available at this meeting — Udall (on the phone), Lindsey, Councilwoman Tanya Cohen and Councilman Danny Price. Others present were City Manager Paul Ramsey, City Clerk Cindy Lee, Community Development Director Chris Chiesl, Spivey, Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirk, Assistant EMS Chief Jean Kirk, police officers Ty Bond and Richardson and City Attorney Bryce Patterson.
