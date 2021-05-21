It has been a busy month for members of Show Low Squadron 210. With the Phase 2 remobilization plan in place, the Squadron has shown resiliency and momentum in gaining back the missions of CAP.
The first of May was a meeting day to include Show Low Police Department Officers James Tyra and Justin Butler for a drug demand reduction program.
After the morning presentation, squadron members shuttled over to Frontier Park for the Emergency First Responder Day. Fire, sheriff and police personnel, along with CAP, talked to the public about their services. Squadron 210 provided recruiting material and aerospace education activities. Cadets toured all the service responder booths and received a brief from each one.
On May 8, the members were over at the Heber-Overgaard Cemetery providing a labor force to refurbish the area around the flag pole. The American Legion Post 86 of Heber-Overgaard purchased two tons of rock, and the members spread it around. A beautiful project and just in time for Memorial Day services.
May 14 had Show Low squadron show up to the end of the school year picnic and fun day for the Show Low Unified School District. Recruiting and aerospace education officers provided stomp rockets, fizzy fliers and STEM kit demos to the educators.
May 15 was not just a regular meeting day. Flight ground instruction on weather was provided by former CAP Mission Pilot 1st Lt. Jon Dahl. A detailed look at the FBO, AWOS and other airport features were also provided. A presentation on the Lockheed P80 by cadet Airman TJ Hess, who by the way, contacted USAF Historical Department for additional information on the aircraft.
At the end of a very productive day, Gov. Doug Ducey showed up at the airport and took time for a meet and greet!
The Squadron members were so excited. We thanked him and the security detail for taking the time to allow that special moment.
On May 22, Falcon Squadron 305 pilot Capt. Jim Giddings will be providing orientation flights to the newest cadets.
On May 29 and May 31, the members will show up to work with VFW Post 9907 to place flags at the Show Low Cemetery and attend the memorial.
Look for more of Show Low squadron cadets and adult members to show up in the community. We are busy providing leadership, aerospace education to the public as well as our members and providing emergency services opportunities to the community, such as partnering with the American Red Cross in the blood drive effort.
