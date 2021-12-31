The year 2021 has almost concluded, but the plans and programs for 2022 are fast approaching for the squadron members. Dec. 4 was an annual end of year awards presentation and banquet to celebrate the birthdate of Civil Air Patrol on Dec. 1, 1941, and for the members’ accomplishments. The squadron celebrates national level achievement for its aerospace program and cadet program, receiving the Aerospace Achievement Award and its second Quality Cadet Unit Award for 2021.
The Squadron was also one of four finalists for a High Altitude Balloon Project sponsored by Col. Joe Kittinger and Civil Air Patrol. 135 squadrons participated in the five-month project for CAP. The squadron also received best video presentation.
Top honors for several very active cadets were awarded, Cadet of the Year, C/Msgt. Taylor Hess and the Air Force Sergeants Association to C/SMsgt. Blake Johnson, as well as the Air Force Association Cadet Award to C/SrAmn. James Hardy. A special Spirit Award to C/CMsgt. Aiden Hand as well as the Presidential Fitness Award were presented.
Several of the squadron’s adult leaders earned honorable mentions, for their promotions, 2nd Lt. Jenny Hess. A Commander’s Commendation to Lt. Col. Revonne Bauwens for her teaching role in the High Altitude Balloon Project. Certificates of appreciation for support to the many blood drives this year for 1st Lt. Jon Dahl, squadron member and Cmdr. Jack Latham of VFW Post 9907.
One final event for this year was the squadron members supporting Wreaths Across America in Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside on Dec. 18. Brrr was the word of the day.
This past year, 11 cadets received orientation flights, 26 activities outside of the normal meeting venues were supported in and around Show Low as well as eight days supporting the American Red Cross Blood Drive effort under CAP’s Emergency Services Mission.
Jan. 8 is our first meeting back and if you are interested in checking out our organization, call Cmdr. Lt. Col. Carol Schaubschlager at 661-805-1079.
Look for more from Show Low Squadron in this coming year! Our members continue in commitment to our core values integrity, volunteer service, excellence and respect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.