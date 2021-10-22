May to September found members of the Civil Air Patrol team on a high-altitude balloon project working diligently every week to provide science driven projects and results driven evaluations.
The team, consisting of five cadets and two adult members:
• Cadet A1c Kyler Owens
• Airman Trevor Owens
• Airman Levi Owens
• Cadet A1c Kaden Lucas
• Cadet Staff Sgt. Taylor Hess
• Lt. Col Revonne Bauwens, Aerospace Education Officer
• 2nd Lt. Jeff Hess, adviser
The team was led by Lt. Col Revonne Bauwens, Aerospace Education Officer for Show Low Squadron and supported by 2nd Lt Jeff Hess.
Lt. Col Bauwens had oversight on the project’s due dates and worked with the cadets to make sure they delivered on time, thought about the processes and did the research for their experiments.
The Cadets had to provide projects to evaluate the effects of radiation and altitude of various items.
They chose the fungi off of the Ponderosa Pine as their primary.
They visited the Northland Pioneer College Science department and talked with Professor Lopez.
The cadets had to make a video of their whole process, preflight report and manifest, as well as a unit patch and slide presentation of their findings from their control specimen and the flight specimen.
The science kits were launched in a high altitude balloon by StratoStar, supported by Civil Air Patrol ground teams and communications.
The balloons reached altitudes of 100,000 feet.
The awards were presented online Oct. 6, and 139 squadrons were represented in the challenge provided by StratoStar and sponsored by Col. Joe Kittinger “the man who fell to earth” to win a final award of $5,000 and silver “Kittinger Cup.”
“On Aug. 16, 1960, 32-year-old US Air Force Capt. Joe Kittinger ascended in a helium-balloon-tethered gondola to 102,800 feet (roughly 19 miles) above the Earth … and jumped.
“His free-fall lasted 4 minutes and 36 seconds. He experienced temperatures approaching minus-100 degrees Fahrenheit. As he fell, Kittinger neared the speed of sound, his pressure-suit-encased body traveling at more than 600 mph before he opened his parachute at around 14,000 feet.
“To this day, incredibly, he still holds records for highest parachute jump and longest-ever free-fall,” reports stated.
The squadron learned that their video came in second place (earning them $250.00) out of three final nominees and the squadron was also in the final four nominees for the $5,000 award.
The squadron did not win the overall award, but it was a great honor to be in the final four in the nationwide challenge.
