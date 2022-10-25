PHOENIX — From Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake calling opponent Katie Hobbs a “coward” to Hobbs calling Lake a “conspiracy theorist,” civility in political discourse doesn’t appear to be a priority this Arizona election cycle.

The polarization of American politics is a national trend that has been played out over half a century. According to the Pew Research Center, Democrats in Congress have moved more liberal in their voting since the 1970s, while Republicans have shifted significantly more conservative in their voting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.