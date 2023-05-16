The May 2023 meeting of Northeast Arizona Republican Women was held May 9 in Snowflake. David Clouse, sheriff of Navajo County, was the main speaker, and filled attendees in on matters of his history, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office and his vision for the future.

Clouse has generational ties to Navajo County and the Sheriff’s Office. He is the grandson of former sheriff Glen L. Flake, who served as sheriff of Navajo County for 12 years; and Clouse's great-grandfather, S. Eugene Flake, was a deputy for Navajo County in the 1930s and 40s.

