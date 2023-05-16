The May 2023 meeting of Northeast Arizona Republican Women was held May 9 in Snowflake. David Clouse, sheriff of Navajo County, was the main speaker, and filled attendees in on matters of his history, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office and his vision for the future.
Clouse has generational ties to Navajo County and the Sheriff’s Office. He is the grandson of former sheriff Glen L. Flake, who served as sheriff of Navajo County for 12 years; and Clouse's great-grandfather, S. Eugene Flake, was a deputy for Navajo County in the 1930s and 40s.
Clouse has been with the NCSO for 14 years. He attended the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy in Phoenix and started his career with NCSO in 2009 as a patrol deputy. He was appointed and sworn in as the 18th sheriff of Navajo County on February 12, 2019 and then was elected to the position in 2020. He lives in Snowflake with his wife, Angela, and five children.
Retention of staff and deputies is a big priority with Clouse. By changing the culture of the NCSO, embracing technology and providing newer and better equipment, the retention rate has greatly improved. One of the advances is better communications from office to field by increasing the number cell towers. This gave cell phone access to remote areas of the county where previously there was poor or no coverage.
In addition, first-responder communication system FirstNet is being used to connect firefighters, law enforcement, paramedics and other emergency personnel throughout the area.
Because the NCSO fields so many calls from the community, better communication with the public was necessary. To meet that need, the NCSO rolled out their mobile app. Citizens who are interested in information on road closures and other concerns can receive alerts on their mobile phones. The free app is available for any Google or Apple device; search the Apple Store or Google Play for "Navajo County Sheriff's Office".
The technological advances don't stop there. Clouse said Navajo County is one of four in Arizona chosen to test-deploy Mutualink, the school-safety communications system. Mutualink connects first responders with schools in real time, allowing administration to share video and floor plans with law enforcement. That can help police understand and advise school administrators during emergent situations, such as those involving lockdowns or other threats. Mutualink will eventually be available statewide.
Many improvements have been made in the jail, such as a new medical program, additional newly-graduated detention deputies, a biometric retinal scanner and a K-9 program that does cell searches for drugs. The Navajo County jail will be accredited by the National Institute of Jail Operations by the end of 2023. It will be the first rural Arizona county to complete this accreditation.
Clouse concluded by telling the audience that he will continue to look for ways to improve communications and productivity through technology while always staying within the budget.
The number-one question of the evening asked by the attendees of Sheriff Clouse was about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said Arizona sheriffs are in communication with Gov. Hobbs, and at that point there had been no significant action planned by the Governor’s Office.
Northeast Arizona Republican Women and their guests are encouraged to join NEAZRW. Meetings are held the second Tuesday evening of every month. The next meeting will be Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m., location TBD. For more information email NEAZRW2021@gmail.com.
