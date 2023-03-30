Snowflake/Taylor police department officer Loren Derek Cluff was presented with the department's Officer of the Year award for 2022.
Twenty-eight year old Cluff was born and raised in Taylor, and is a 2013 Snowflake High School graduate. In 2014 Cluff graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif. He still resides in Taylor and is now raising a family of his own. He has been a STPD officer for three years.
The Officer of the Year award is made based on multiple selection criteria including performance and dedication to the department. Cluff was delighted to be named. "We have a lot of really, really great officers," he said. "I wasn't entirely sure that I was the one that deserved it more than they did.
"I was told that I was chosen because I trained new officers in 2022 and I was available to respond and assist other officers on my days off, whenever I could. I just believe that it is my job to protect the community and I just do my best to try and do that every day. The people that we deal with are members of the community, so it's my duty to protect them just as much as anybody else. It's our job to change their behaviors so that they don't become repeat offenders."
Cluff's personal goals reflect the kind of building-up that helped him win the Officer of the Year award.
"I want to complete my career with the Snowflake/Taylor police department, and I want to rise through the ranks. Hopefully one day, far down the road, maybe I can make my way up to chief of police."
Cluff is as aware as any other officer of the difficulties facing police departments, from personnel matters to enforcement to budgets.
"Chief (Robert) Martin is doing a fantastic job," he said. "I believe we need more officers, we need to continue and never stop trying to get new equipment, new training and new vehicles. As long as we keep up, then we should be fine. The goal for the STPD shouldn't be to never think that we have gotten everything we need. We should always continue to strive for improvement."
But keeping the peace is a collaborative effort between officers and community members, particularly the lead-footed ones. "Please stop speeding," Cluff said. "We really need to see that change. Main Street is getting a little too hectic. We're getting so many more people here now from out of state and out of town and it's getting crazy there. As the town continues to grow and the more people we see, the more issues we have with traffic on main street.
"If you're running late for work, it's hard to not press the accelerator and just speed up a little bit. If you go 100 mph from here to Show Low, you will most likely only save a couple of minutes of time. So if you're already running late, it's not worth your life or the lives of the others on the road, just to be a few minutes late to work.
"I always tell the people that I come in contact with, 'It's better just to be late and ask for forgiveness than it is to speed and put yourselves and others at risk in order to get there.' Not to mention if you get pulled over then, you're going to be significantly more late than you would have been, if you just remained at the speed limits."
