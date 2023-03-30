Cluff with award
Snowflake/Taylor police department officer Loren Derek Cluff displays his 2022 Officer of the Year award.

 Courtesy of STPD

Snowflake/Taylor police department officer Loren Derek Cluff was presented with the department's Officer of the Year award for 2022.

Twenty-eight year old Cluff was born and raised in Taylor, and is a 2013 Snowflake High School graduate. In 2014 Cluff graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif. He still resides in Taylor and is now raising a family of his own. He has been a STPD officer for three years.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

