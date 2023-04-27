I voted sticker roll
Editor's Note

This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access.

An Arizona county that refused to certify the 2022 election has hired a new elections director who repeatedly spread false claims about widespread election fraud.

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 2-1 to hire Bob Bartelsmeyer, La Paz County’s elections director for the past year, to run the county’s elections, after he was chosen by Republican Recorder David Stevens. Republican Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd voted yes and Democrat Ann English voted no. 

