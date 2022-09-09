Fans of the comic con genre are eager to participate in the first Comic and Art Convention to be held at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $10 per person for the day with fun for the entire family.
Enthusiasts are encouraged to dress up as their favorite comic book hero, video game character or movie personality for the event. Dressing in character is referred to as cosplay.
The comic convention will also be an art show, and attendees are invited to bring their artwork to enter on until noon Saturday when the judging begins.
The art display will represent the theme of the convention and feature comic characters, marvel heroes, “Star Trek” paintings and drawings, as well as 3D objects. There will be contests and prizes awarded for best costume and in several art divisions.
The main sponsor for the comic convention is Deuces Wild Games and Souvenirs, which will bring games to set up inside the arts center for those in cosplay to participate in.
Outside the center will be vendor booths displaying art and wares. Food trucks will be outside.
The pop culture phenomenon of comic con first started in places like New York City in 1964 (“Comiccon ‘64”) and the “San Diego Comic-Con” in 1970. The San Diego event is the most-attended comic convention in the country with over 100,000 fans each year.
In more recent years as these conventions continue in popularity, the subject areas have expanded from comics to cover television shows, movies and other forms of art and fiction that are more mainstream.
One prevalent art style often seen at comic conventions is anime, which originated in Japanese animation. The eyes in anime art characters are typically large and doe-like, while other facial features may be less pronounced. Anime has influenced American cartoonists, and one of the first cartoons to air on TV in anime style was Astro Boy in 1962.
The Comic and Art Convention is a family-friendly event expected to draw an all-ages crowd. Proceeds from the fundraising event will help support the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains. For more information, call 928-532-2296 or visit www.artalliancewhitemountains.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.