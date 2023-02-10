adhs logo

PHOENIX — Calling her ideas on health policies too extreme and her judgment on critical issues questionable, a Republican-dominated panel voted late Thursday to recommend the Senate reject Gov. Katie Hobbs' pick to head the Department of Health Services.

The 3-2 vote by the Senate Committee on Director Nominations came after hours of grilling Dr. Theresa Cullen on how she handled the COVID outbreak while heading the Pima County Health Department. And the questions focused on her recommendations on everything from a mandatory curfew and wearing masks to the closing of some schools and classrooms and her method of urging people to get vaccinated.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.