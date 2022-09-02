On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the white mountain community is invited to join local first responders and cadets at the Jake Flake Emergency Services Institute Northeast Arizona Training Center (NATC), in Taylor, Arizona for a memorial in remembrance of the 21st anniversary of the attacks and tragedy of 9/11.

The festivities will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast served by the center’s Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy (NALETA) recruits, and there will be memorial T-shirts for sale. All proceeds will benefit the Arizona 100 Club.

