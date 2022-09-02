On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the white mountain community is invited to join local first responders and cadets at the Jake Flake Emergency Services Institute Northeast Arizona Training Center (NATC), in Taylor, Arizona for a memorial in remembrance of the 21st anniversary of the attacks and tragedy of 9/11.
The festivities will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast served by the center’s Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy (NALETA) recruits, and there will be memorial T-shirts for sale. All proceeds will benefit the Arizona 100 Club.
Jon Wisner, NPC’s Director of Public Safety Education and NALETA, notes, “It is appropriate for us to honor those first responders who lost their lives that fateful day running towards the fire, here at the NATC where we train the next generation of women and men who strive to be firefighters and law enforcement officers.”
To conclude the 9/11 remembrance event, participants will be invited to climb NATC’s six-story tower, typically used for fire and police training exercises as part of NPC’s NALETA and fire science programs. Eighteen of the training center towers would equate to just one of the Twin Towers.
NATC is located at 1840 Papermill Road in Taylor, Arizona. For more information on the NATC facility and NPC’s fire and police education and training programs, contact Jon Wisner, NPC’s director of public safety education and NALETA director, at (928) 536-6265. Email him at jon.wisner@npc.edu.
