A total of 212 compliance checks on registered sex offenders took place from Sept. 12-16 by local, state and federal law enforcement officers within communities across northern Arizona, resulting in identification of eight deceased offenders and the arrest of one offender.
According to a news release from the District of Arizona, U.S. Marshals Service, they were assisted by the police departments in Snowflake/Taylor, Winslow, Pinetop/Lakeside and Holbrook, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Navajo County Adult Probation Office.
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said, “There are 267 registered sex offenders in Navajo County, 255 males and 12 females. They have 72 hours to register with the sheriff’s office in the county they plan to reside, once they’re released from incarceration. A level three-offender is the highest offense with the most caution indicators. There are 44 level-three offenders in Navajo County.
“We check level-three offenders once a month. Level-zero offenders just have to check in periodically. For level-two and level-three offenders, when they move into a community or change their address, the sheriff’s office puts out a community notification with fliers. They must notify us of an address change every time they move within 10 days.
“They are also required to keep the sheriff’s office up to date on their current address, phone numbers, motor vehicles and any social media accounts, such as Facebook, email addresses and even a Twitter account, if they have one, and their employment information.
“The sheriff’s office maintains that entire database. It just depends on the level of the offender, how often we check, verifying that everything is still correct. As registered, they’re still free to work, go to church and to live their lives. Hopefully they can live a life of productivity and they are reformed.”
Clouse went on to say that the Arizona Department of Public Safety has a program with a database that all the counties utilize. “Just sharing the information, notifications, updates and the tracking history has been a lifesaver of technology. So, if somebody moves out of their county into my county, it’s not like this big amount of paperwork. I already know their history before they moved here because I have access to it. It’s very effective,” he said.
Clouse would like the community to know that when he was a detective sergeant, he investigated a lot of family crimes and crimes against children. He said, “being a father myself it just makes me cringe because it’s the most vulnerable population that gets attacked or abused. Protecting children is a priority and protecting all of our citizens is a priority, but protecting our vulnerable population is absolutely a priority. Most of these victims don’t have the capacity, courage, the strength or the option to say anything and they feel trapped. There’s no better feeling than protecting them and helping them escape these horrible situations. In our position, there’s nothing more important than us focusing our priorities and focusing our resources on those that need it most and for those that can’t protect themselves.”
Lt. Derick Ortiz of the Snowflake/Taylor Police Department said, “We contacted 35 people during this compliance check with the U.S. Marshals Service. We’ve done this program with them in the past. We do a check on every single registered sex offender in all of the communities we serve. We were out there to help ensure that they’re in compliance with the law and any new laws that have come out. We did have one arrest. We also started a new investigation on another person to ensure that they are in compliance. Other than those two, everybody else was, for the most part, doing exactly what they need to do. There’s a couple of new laws, like you have to register your social media accounts and vehicles. We were doing a lot of just education with those we contacted, making sure they know our community and respect the laws. They’re all doing a pretty good job at following the restrictions that they have.”
Ortiz added that his police department is committed to protecting people from sex offenders. He said, “I think it’s just really important that they know that we’re out there. In this case, this year, even though we’ve done it in years past with the sheriff’s, we check and make sure people are registering appropriately and they are within the laws for living next to schools or other places they’re not allowed to be. We want to make sure that they’re educated, so they know that they can do what they need to do to be in the right. If they’re not then there’s the repercussions of the law that are there to help us. We don’t want people reoffending or getting in trouble for lack of knowledge of the laws. I think that our communities are safe; the police departments are doing a good job.”
The Arizona Sex Offender Information website, created by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, can be found at www.azdps.gov/services/public. Its introduction informs the public that its website “provides information to the public concerning the location of sex offenders in Arizona. This page is not intended to supersede the community notification, but rather, it allows the criminal justice community to promote public awareness concerning the potential threat that sex offenders pose to Arizona citizens. An informed public is a safer public!”
