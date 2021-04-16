A Concerned Women of America morning coffee talk will take place on April 17 in Show Low.
The Concerned Women of America event will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 10. The event takes place at the Show Low Cafe, 480 W. Deuce of Clubs.
Ladies if you are concerned about your families, our nation, our schools, you are invited to join the Concerned Women of America to address the current issues of our times. They will pray for legislative leaders and share opportunities for you to become involved with CWA.
Coffee and pastries will be served.
