CONCHO — It was a dark, dreary and rainy September day in 2019 when we noticed the long-awaited parade of semi-truck headlights slowing down on Highway 61.

We watched as the caravan of loaded trucks made the left and immediate right onto the Apache County Service Road. After formal introductions, the Modular Tech installation crew from Phoenix, the origin for the day’s trip, began unloading equipment. I distinctly recall saying to John Bell — he and I had prepped the land for the modular buildings — “There’s no way that little white tractor is going to place these buildings in all this mud.”

