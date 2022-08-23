CONCHO — It was a dark, dreary and rainy September day in 2019 when we noticed the long-awaited parade of semi-truck headlights slowing down on Highway 61.
We watched as the caravan of loaded trucks made the left and immediate right onto the Apache County Service Road. After formal introductions, the Modular Tech installation crew from Phoenix, the origin for the day’s trip, began unloading equipment. I distinctly recall saying to John Bell — he and I had prepped the land for the modular buildings — “There’s no way that little white tractor is going to place these buildings in all this mud.”
How wrong we were.
It was several years before when the Mellon family had donated a house in Concho specifically to build a community center. Concho CAN (Community Action Network) was the recipient of this wonderful selfless donation. As time went on, the donated home was sold by the Concho CAN Board of Directors to purchase three lots where the community center sits today.
In late 2018, my wife, Susan, and I were approached by Roger Brown. He explained he was seeking “new blood” for the Concho CAN board. He felt as though the community center project had stalled. After attending our first few board meetings it became very apparent that we would not have enough funds to build a stick building. That’s where Modular Tech Solutions out of Phoenix came in. I had experience working with that company when we had completed a modular high school in 2004 in Lake Havasu City.
My initial phone call to Mod Tech went like this: “Hi, Lorenzo, this is Leon Buttler; do you remember the Lake Havasu project?”
“Sure I remember. What’s up?”
“Well, I’m involved with a nonprofit organization and we want to build a community center, but don’t have enough funds for a stick building. Do you have any used mods?”
“It just so happens I have an old eight-modular ski lodge out of Lake Tahoe sitting in the lot. The outside is pretty beaten up, but it has good bones and a No. 20 snow load roof.”
After much discussion, our Concho CAN board agreed to buy the four inner modular buildings for what I must say was a very fair price. Modular Solutions worked with Apache County officials as part of the delivery fee to facilitate all necessary permits.
What you can’t tell from the before picture was the outside on both sides of the building had no walls. This was because we had purchased the four “inner” modular buildings. The first requirement from Apache County was to build those two outer walls.
Concho community volunteers went immediately to work. The two outer walls were completed, as well as a temporary deck to get in and out of the building. Floor restoration from rotted wood was completed, as well as prep work for our remodel to begin. It’s important to note that during this time we applied for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Between the land and modular purchase we had limited funds left. By the grace of God, our Apache County Board of Supervisors decided to prioritize our community center project as No. 1 within the CDBG. This action assured our project would be funded. Shortly thereafter I received a phone call from Apache County Supervisor Nelson Davis.
Davis asked me where we were with the community center project. I explained the entire timeline and let him know we were prepping for the remodel. His next statement was, “I’d like to help. Let’s get this project done.”
At that very moment a great peace progressed through my entire body. Shortly thereafter, Andy Wilhelm and I met with several Apache County officials to discuss moving forward. After one more meeting, remodel work began in earnest.
I can’t emphasize enough the willingness, professionalism and sense of community for all those who volunteered and labored within the CDBG process. There are too many names to list here. However, on Sept. 17 our Concho CAN Board of Directors will acknowledge these beautiful people at our grand-opening ceremony.
This celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music and free food while it lasts. We will be giving tours, explaining potential community programs and disseminating other important information.
As president of the Board of Directors, I also would like to give a shout out and thank you to all the previous board members who helped pave the way. I’d also like to acknowledge and thank all our current board members who saw this amazing community effort come to fruition — Cheryl Houck, vice president; Billie Bell, treasurer; Gail Golden, secretary; and members Carrie Chasse and Laurie Guiso.
It is our genuine hope that our Concho community grabs onto this building and develops it to its full potential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.