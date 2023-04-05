Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant

Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant in Nogales, Arizona. The plant processes wastewater from Nogales, Sonora and Nogales, Arizona and puts the treated water into the Santa Cruz River.

 Nicole Neri/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — A bill to let Nestlé treat wastewater at its proposed Glendale plant and pump that water into the aquifer, earning water storage credits to draw on in the future, is raising fears that it will pit businesses against other water users.

Under SB 1660, industrial plants would not only be allowed to treat their wastewater on-site, but they would also earn long-term storage credits for treated water they put back in the aquifer. Companies could use those credits later to draw out 75% of the treated water they put in the ground.

