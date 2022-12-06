Rep. David Cook (R-Globe) will head an Arizona trade delegation to Brazil in December, fresh off his walk-away win in a new district that includes all of Gila County and the White Mountains.

The privately funded, bipartisan trip is intended to improve trade relations with Brazil, which is currently Arizona’s nineth-largest trading party internationally. Arizona currently imports $707 million in goods from Brazil and exports more than $377 million in products.

