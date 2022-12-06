Rep. David Cook (R-Globe) will head an Arizona trade delegation to Brazil in December, fresh off his walk-away win in a new district that includes all of Gila County and the White Mountains.
The privately funded, bipartisan trip is intended to improve trade relations with Brazil, which is currently Arizona’s nineth-largest trading party internationally. Arizona currently imports $707 million in goods from Brazil and exports more than $377 million in products.
“South American countries such as Brazil are significantly important to the global market and to states such as ours,” said Cook. It is important for state leaders to continually look for opportunities to increase trade and jobs to benefit Arizona’s labor market.”
He said the delegation hopes to find ways to expand exports to Brazil, which is the United States’ third largest trading partner globally.
Trade between Brazil and Arizona has expanded in recent years, and the state recently hosted meetings with Brazil Ambassador Nestor Foster, who also pushed for increased trade partnerships.
The trip from Dec. 5-9 will include stops in Sao Paulo, Sao Jose dos Campos, Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro. It includes meetings with defense and aerospace firms, the American Chamber of Commerce and the President of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Other members of the trade delegation include Senator-elect. Catherine Miranda, Representative-elect Matt Gress and Senatorelect Brian Fernandez.
Cook, a Globe Rancher, beat out Republican John Fillmore, an Apache Junction incumbent lawmaker who got thrown into the redrawn District 7 through redistricting. Fillmore came in third in the primary behind Cook and Snowflake minster David Marshall.
No Democrats challenged Marshall or Cook in the general election in a district with a nearly bullet-proof Republican majority. The district includes almost all of Gila County and the non-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties. It has a more than 20% Republican registration advantage.
Republican House Speaker Elect Ben Toma also this week announced committee assignments for the newly elected legislature.
Cook will chair the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, a plum assignment since it will make key decisions on potentially billions of dollars on state spending for infrastructure – especially highways. Typically, Maricopa County lays claim to the lion’s share of state infrastructure spending, with almost two-thirds of the state population and the political clout to match. However, committee chairmen in the House have broad power to decide the fate of bills, which could give Cook influence in steering infrastructure projects to his sprawling rural district.
Marshall, a retired police officer and minister, was named vice-chair of the House Education Committee. Education accounts for about half of the state’s spending, so the education committee remains critical.
During his campaign, Marshall was sharply critical of public schools. In one appearance in Payson, he even advised parents to pull children out of public schools to avoid having them effectively brainwashed when it comes to things like the role of racism in US history and issues relating to gender and other hot-button social issues.
Although Democrats scored surprising victories in most statewide offices – including governor, secretary of state and potentially attorney general – Republican Tom Horne unseated incumbent Superintendent of Public Education Kathy Hoffman. Horne has focused on many of the same issues as Marshall.
In addition, the legislature last session approved a dramatic expansion of the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program, which provides taxpayer vouchers to cover the cost of private school tuition and home schooling.
