Cooperative Extension’s job is local education. The University of Arizona provides research, information and many programs that we, as Extension employees, can share with our neighbors and stakeholders to improve lives in our home counties.
Gardening and youth programs are two of our favorite programs. Often, when we think of youth programming and Cooperative Extension, 4-H is what comes to mind, but Extension, through the SNAP-Ed grant from the Arizona Health Zone, is also active in supporting nutrition and physical activity within our local schools. There is no better way to spend a day than sharing our demonstration garden with the first graders from Park Elementary School in Holbrook!
We started the tour by checking out a beehive. The hive is abandoned, but there was still plenty to see. They were able to hold the honeycomb and had a short lesson on the importance of bees in the garden and how a hive works.
Then we spent some time learning about vermicomposting in the garden and playing with worms. Some of the students had fun getting their hands dirty and holding the wiggling worms; of course, that was accompanied by a chorus of “yuck!” “gross!” and “not me!” from some of the other students.
Finally, there is no point in going to a garden if you are not going to plant something. We talked about the things a plant needs to live, from the different types and sizes of seeds to planting, watering and caring for your plants as they start to grow, and then they filled their cups with potting soil, planted their seeds, and then watered them.
