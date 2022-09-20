ATA sign

The Arizona Trail Association promotes and maintains the 800-mile-long Arizona National Scenic Trail.

 William H Waters

PHOENIX — Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator, today announced a community partnership with the Arizona Trail Association (ATA), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect, maintain, enhance, promote and sustain the Arizona Trail as a unique encounter with the natural environment. As a Premier Legacy Partner, Copperstate Farms is donating $20,000 to support new trail construction and maintenance.

The company will also serve as the presenting sponsor for AZ Trail in a Day, an annual tradition now in its fifth year that will take place Saturday, October 8. For more information, visit aztrail.org.

