The Arizona Corporation Commission has launched an investigation and will hold a town hall meeting centered on an internet outage that knocked out 911 communications for 90 minutes and broader internet coverage for 48 hours last month in Apache and Navajo counties.
The outages contributed to at least one death by making it impossible for bystanders to call 911. A 74-year-old St. Johns man died as bystanders desperately tried to flag down an ambulance.
In another reported incident, a desperate mother could not call for help when her young daughter was impaled on a curtain rod. St. Johns officials said medical care was delayed in at least three serious injury cases during the outage.
At the end of the hearing, ACC commissioners said they want a detailed timeline of everything Frontier Communications did to respond to the outage and restore service. They also directed the commission to schedule a town hall meeting in St. Johns to gather citizen input.
Frontier general legal counsel Kevin Saville said the outage was outside the company’s control. “This was not a network failure. This was at minimum vandalism and even more potentially sabotage.”
Frontier manager Mark Jeffries provided an overview of the company’s struggle to restore service, which involved checking poles in remote areas, replacing large amounts of cable and keeping technicians in the field for 24 hours straight.
The June 13 outage came just two months after Frontier had submitted a plan to the ACC to reduce outages. The latest outage was reportedly the result of vandalism after someone used a shotgun to damage cables hanging on poles in two locations over a 3-mile stretch between Holbrook and St. Johns.
Frontier officials said the 911 system went down for just 90 minutes, but hundreds of thousands of residents went without cell phone and internet service for some 48 hours as third-party providers lost their service. The outage began on June 11, but service wasn’t fully restored until 3 p.m. on June 13.
U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran has also demanded an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
“Unacceptable does not begin to describe the situation that St. Johns families have experienced. They are living in dystopian-like conditions, unable to dial 911 or use their gas pumps. Frontier’s inability to provide communications is a threat not only to Arizona’s power supply, but the broader Western U.S. power system, law enforcement and (St. Johns) Emergency Service’s ability to communicate among themselves and the public and the safety of all local families.”
St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey helped trigger the hearing, with a complaint to the ACC, which technically doesn’t regulate communications systems. Normally, that’s up to the FCC, although jurisdiction over broadband dependent cell phone service is still evolving.
“Public safety professionals in this region – we deserve better, the public deserves better. We take our profession very seriously and when we can’t do our job protecting basic human life or provide medical treatment appropriately, it’s shameful,” said Spivey.
St. Johns Fire Chief Jason Kirk also testified, noting that the Verizon cell tower relies on the broadband cable – and everything from gas pumps to grocery store checkout lines rely on that connection.
The ACC in April 2020 found that Frontier customers had suffered 66 hours of 911 service interruptions in the course of the previous year. The commission in March issued a decision that concluded “Frontier demonstrated that while it was prepared to respond to outages, it appeared not to be doing enough to prevent outages.”
The company produced a plan to reduce outages.
But Spivey in a letter to the commission in response said the plan is “quite simply insufficient and inadequate and blatantly jeopardizing public safety” and called for further investigation.
The state is working on a new call-handling system to reduce phone and internet outages. But in the meantime, Frontier operates nine call centers serving 333,000 people, mostly in northern, rural Arizona.
In addition, Navajo County plans to use millions in federal pandemic relief money to bolster the broadband service in the region. Currently, many communities sit at the end of what amounts to a broadband dead end. A cut anywhere along the line can knock out service to a wide area. The Navajo County project would connect the existing dead-end cable to the main regional cable along Interstate 40 in Holbrook. That means the signal could immediately be rerouted if the line failed anywhere along that loop, with both ends connected back to the Valley.
St. Johns business owner Mandi Huth also submitted a complaint to the commission, saying businesses now rely critically on the internet and suffer losses when the line goes down.
“That we can deal with. What we will not deal with is having 911 services in our community go down and our cell phones go down, our resource to call 911. This is unacceptable. I am asking each of you to consider what it would mean to you and your family if you needed Emergency Services and were unable to reach them due to a utility company who puts profits over people.”
Frontier has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever vandalized the line.
“We have long been committed to providing this critical infrastructure for St. Johns,’ the company said in a statement. “We have offered to discuss the network redundancy with the Arizona Corporation Commission, the Arizona Department of Administration and the industry in order to work toward a solution that ensures reliability when the technology has been damaged due to causes such as weather or vandalism, as in this instance.”
