In a July 21 article regarding a referendum on the PTLS rezoning of 25.5 acres a quote was attributed to property owner Brett Cote, BC2 LLC by Everett Peterson. Mr. Cote said the quote was taken out of context. Cote was reached for comment but did not reply to requests for an interview with the Independent.
CORRECTION
Barbara Bruce
Barbara Bruce is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering arts and entertainment on the Mountain and the Pinetop-Lakeside town government.
