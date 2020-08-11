Two numbers featured in an Aug. 7 story about the COVID-19 cases in the White Mountain Apache Tribe were incorrect in a Page 1 story. At the time there were 2,271 cases on the reservation with a death rate of 1.5 percent. As of Aug. 3 there were 2,273 cases of COVID-19 in the WMAT.
