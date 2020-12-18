The headline on the article that ran in the Dec. 15 edition of the White Mountain Independent about the Phi Theta Kappa inductees incorrectly stated they were a sorority.
Phi Theta Kappa is a well-known International Honor Society of two-year college students. It is not a sorority. NPC had 61 hard working men and women receive the honor of becoming a member, which takes a lot of effort and dedication as students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in associate degree course work to be eligible.
Also in a Page 1 story on the Navajo County Supervisors Lee Jack and Jesse Thompson. Mr. Thompson’s name was incorrectly reported as Thomas at the beginning of the story.
The Independent staff regrets these errors.
