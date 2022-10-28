Thousands of children and adults are getting ready to celebrate one of the world’s oldest celebrations. All Hallows’ Eve, more commonly known as Halloween, evolved from ancient festivals and religious rituals and is still celebrated in a number of countries around the globe. This annual celebration is big business in America. In a report from the National Retail Federation, “This year, total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion. Unsurprisingly, costumes account for the biggest area of Halloween purchases. Spending on kids and adult costumes is expected to total $2.9 billion, the highest amount since 2017. Pet spending is expected to exceed last year’s record high, reaching $710 million.”
For more details visit nrf.com/halloween. Also, Bankrate.com, an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service stated that households will spend an average of $33.75 per costume this year.
Not every child will get the costume of their dreams, either because of the cost or in some cases a physical disability. Lon Davis, founder of Walkin’ & Rollin’ Costumes, a Kansas City, Missouri-based nonprofit, created a way to make costumes for special-needs children who use walkers and/or wheelchairs for mobility. According to www.walkinrollin.org, Davis explained that the idea began when his son, who was born with cancer, had a tumor that had crushed his spinal cord, leaving him with limited mobility in his legs. At the age of 3, he got his first wheelchair.
“Come Halloween, I made him a Wall-E costume that fit around his wheelchair. It was a huge hit. Since then, he’s challenged me to come up with even bigger and more elaborate costumes every year. That’s what put the wheels in motion. Every child deserves a cool costume,” he said. According to walkinrollin.org., this nonprofit is dedicated to building costumes for kids in walkers and wheelchairs, free of charge to the families, made possible due to the kindness of over 150 volunteers around the nation and donations to help cover the costs. In addition, teachers from across the country have started signing up to have their classes work on a costume as a class project along with solving real-world engineering problems that fits into the academic STEM/STEAM curriculum. “Also, we now have companies and organizations wanting to sponsor. We’ve even been featured guests at comicons across the nation! We’re now creating a network of designers and builders around the country to help construct these costumes. Ideally, we’d be able to have an individual or team who can actually go to the child and perform accurate measurements and fittings in person. Better fit means a better costume,” said Davis.
On a personal note, I was born with a disability and use a wheelchair for mobility. When I was 8 I wanted a princess costume. Luckily, my mother agreed. The dress fit fine, but the only problem was the little high-heeled shoes. I normally had to wear orthopedic shoes, due to my imperfect feet. I just couldn’t imagine trick-or-treating in a pretty dress with brown high-top orthopedic shoes. So, as you can imagine, I put up a fuss. The alternative, (my idea) was that I wear the princess shoes, with rubber bands to hold them on. After a time, my mother gave in and off I went with my two older brothers, taking turns pushing my wheelchair. We weren’t gone long because we were allowed to go only to a few houses near ours. In case you were wondering, when I got home my feet hadn’t turned blue, but I was glad to take off the rubber bands and shoes. When I learned of Walkin’ & Rollin’ Costumes, I was thrilled that special-needs children can now dress up for Halloween like other children without the use of rubber bands!
