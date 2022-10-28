Costumes

Ant-Man wheelchair costume

 Walkin’ & Rollin’ Costumes

Thousands of children and adults are getting ready to celebrate one of the world’s oldest celebrations. All Hallows’ Eve, more commonly known as Halloween, evolved from ancient festivals and religious rituals and is still celebrated in a number of countries around the globe. This annual celebration is big business in America. In a report from the National Retail Federation, “This year, total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion. Unsurprisingly, costumes account for the biggest area of Halloween purchases. Spending on kids and adult costumes is expected to total $2.9 billion, the highest amount since 2017. Pet spending is expected to exceed last year’s record high, reaching $710 million.”

For more details visit nrf.com/halloween. Also, Bankrate.com, an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service stated that households will spend an average of $33.75 per costume this year.

