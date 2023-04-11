City engineer Shane Hemesath recently met with city council to seek approval for three new construction contracts for the city of Show Low.
Street reconstruction
First, council agreed to the terms of a contract with Perkins Cinders, Inc., a construction company operating in the city of Show Low.
The project, titled “East McNeil Central to Eight Street,” will include the reconstruction of “about 2,500 feet of East McNiel,” according to Hemesath.
“Due to wide discrepancies in the existing asphalt and base thickness, the existing roadway section will need to be removed to uncover the roadway sub-base,” he said.
“Geogrid stabilization would be installed, and new four-inch asphalt over an eight-inch aggregate base (section) will be installed.”
The project includes about 600 feet of new sidewalk, new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, new driveways, and a new drainage system replacement near Nikolaus Homestead School and the city campus.
Hemesath said city engineering staff designed the project with a construction estimate of $545,000. The project was announced for public bidding and the city received two offers.
Perkins Cinders, Inc. and Surface Contracting, Inc., from Snowflake, were the only two companies who submitted bids for the project, which was awarded to Perkins for $592,661.26.
Due to rising construction costs, Hemesath said any additional funding needed for the project (a little over $47,660) would come from the city’s 2022 capital improvements plan budget.
Manhoie repair
Next, Hemesath presented two bids for the “Sunken Manhole Repair Project,” which he noted was becoming something of a yearly project for his department.
“The city currently requires new wastewater manholes that are backfilled with a type-two slurry backfill similar to low-strength concrete,” he said.
“The slurry material must be poured into the excavated area around the manhole, which dries and provides a strong base for future asphalt replacement.”
He explained that as city roadways settle, they begin to sink, which can cause manhole covers to stick up above the roadway, creating an unsafe condition for the traveling public and snowplows.
“Four manholes have been identified for this project at various locations throughout the city,” Hemesath said.
“The scope of this project was to excavate eight feet deep around the settled manhole, replace it with slurry backfill, reset the steel ring and cover, install a concrete collar, and replace any asphalt removed.”
Show Low’s public works department also identified ten additional manholes that will need adjustments, including asphalt patching, which would also be paid for with the funds for the overall construction project.
The project was designed by engineering staff with a construction estimate of $70,000 and the city received two bids: one from Apache Underground and Excavating for $80,000 and another from HT 4 for $110,256.
Hemesath asked the city council to approve the bid from AUE, which they did.
Water lines in Fools Hollow
Last, Hemesath spoke about “Fools Hollow Water Line Replacement Phase 1.”
As the project name suggests, Hemesath said CIP accounts for two phases of this project, with the next phase set to begin construction within the next “one or two years.”
The first phase will include construction work in the Fools Hollow subdivision, along N. 22nd Drive, W. Willis, W. Savage, N. 26th Drive, W. Sylvester, and N 27th Drive in Show Low.
Hemesath said the work would include the construction of approximately 6,500 feet of eight-inch C900 PVC water line.
The project will include the installation of new fire hydrants in the area and, of course, would include the re-installation of any removed concrete or pavement.
“The city’s engineering staff provided designs for the project with a construction estimate of $1.1 million,” Hemesath said.
AUE submitted a bid for $1,203,331 and Western Grade, LLC., operating within the city of Show Low, submitted another for $1,349,125.
Once again, Hemesath requested approval for the more inexpensive option and council approved, awarding the contract to AUE for the listed amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.