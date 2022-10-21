Navajo County has started making ambitious plans to reduce drug overdoses in hopes of receiving millions of dollars from a national legal settlement.
The money flowing into state and county health departments throughout the country will come from a multibillion-dollar settlement with drug companies, which have admitted they fostered a tidal wave of drug overdoses from opioids by deceptive and misleading marketing of prescription painkillers.
The Board of Supervisors recently listened to a briefing on the requirements for receiving a still unspecified share of the money from the lawsuits, hoping to reduce one of the state’s highest death rates from overdoses. The spread of fentanyl has driven overdose deaths to record levels, according to the report by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
The money could support the existing efforts by Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon and Sheriff David Clouse to handle overdoses and addiction through the mental health system rather than the criminal justice system whenever possible.
So far in 2022, Navajo County has had 35 reported opioid overdoses per 100,000 population — about 10% above the statewide average. By contrast, Apache County has a rate of 23 per 100,000, a rate that’s 30% below the statewide average.
The overdose rate has declined significantly in both counties compared to 2021, according to the state Department of Health Services. About 30% of the overdoses have involved people 25 to 35 years old.
In 2021, Navajo County reported 30 opioid overdose deaths and Apache County reported 19. So far this year, each county has reported more than 10 deaths, according to the state.
Navajo County in 2022 reported almost 200 emergency room visits due to drug overdoses and Apache County roughly 100. That compares to 300 visits in Navajo County and 132 in Apache County in all of 2021. Navajo County is a little above the statewide average when it comes to the hospitalization rate, and Apache County is way above the statewide average, according to the state.
The bright spot for both counties remains the use of naloxone, which can restart a person’s breathing immediately if they overdose on opioids, including often-lethal synthetic opioids like fentanyl. In Navajo County, people suffering from an overdose get a dose of naloxone 96% of the time, the highest rate in the state. Apache County is doing almost as well at 86%.
Other counties are lagging far behind, including neighboring Gila County with a 71% rate, which largely accounts for Gila County’s much higher death rate that is one of the highest in the state.
Navajo County has already taken steps to get addicts and people suffering from overdoses into treatment instead of locking them up in jail. The county has contracts with addiction treatment and mental health providers to respond to calls involving drug abuse and divert people into treatment programs. The county health department is also working on offering mental health and addiction treatment directly, though contracts with the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.
At the last Board of Supervisors meeting, the county also accepted a $1.3 million grant from the federal Department of Justice to identify people in the jails and court systems at a high risk of overdose. The grant will fund efforts to get those high-risk people into treatment “to try to keep them alive,” said Carlyon.
“I know that grant will have a positive impact on a lot of citizens,” said Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger.
The efforts to reduce overdoses and divert addicts from the criminal justice system will likely get a big boost once counties start to receive money from the national settlement with major drug companies.
Earlier this year, Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, agreed to pay at least $6 billion for their role in creating an explosion in the use of prescription painkillers, which led to a dramatic increase in overdose deaths. An earlier $4 billion settlement was overturned because it provided blanket protection for the Sackler family, even though the company admitted to misbranding and fraud in marketing the drugs.
The explosion in the use of prescription painkillers and the subsequent injection of synthetic opioids like fentanyl into the illegal drug trade has killed an estimated 500,000 Americans in the past 20 years, according to the DOJ. So many young people have died from overdoses in the past three years that it contributed to one of the first declines in U.S. life expectancy on record.
An estimated 20 million Americans have a substance abuse disorder. Drug addiction and overdoses had been on the decline before the opioid crisis developed. But in 2020, overdose deaths jumped 30%, and a majority of the deaths were linked to fentanyl.
The nation’s three largest drug distributors are still working to finalize a $26 billion settlement over their role in the opioid crisis. The lawsuits center on deceptive marketing practices to push the highly addictive painkillers.
The settlement put conditions on how states and counties can use the money that will eventually flow from the settlement.
The goal is to prevent a repeat of the problems that stemmed from the multibillion-dollar settlement with tobacco companies, which spent decades promoting fake research and burying legitimate studies documenting the addictive effects of nicotine. Studies suggest only about 3% of the money from those tobacco settlements actually ended up funding efforts to prevent tobacco use and treat addiction.
The billions handed out to counties, states and cities to combat COVID-19 presents another case in point. In Navajo County and others, millions of dollars went into county reserves and infrastructure projects while vaccination campaigns floundered.
The briefing by Johns Hopkins University researchers said the counties must:
• Spend the money to save lives, not to cover other budget problems: Currently fewer than 20% of people with an opioid addiction get any treatment. Many counties actually cut existing addiction treatment programs to shift money to COVID-19 or deal with the pandemic economic downturn. “Given the economic downturn, many states and localities will be tempted to use the dollars to fill holes in their budgets rather than expand needed programs,” said the report.
• Use evidence to guide spending: “Researchers and doctors have built a substantial body of evidence demonstrating what works and what does not. States and localities should use this information to make funding decisions.”
• Invest in youth prevention. Overdoses among children have increased steadily, with 8,000 deaths among teens between 1999 and 2016. About half of people with substance abuse disorders started using before the age of 14. Studies suggest that every dollar spent on youth prevention saves $18 in later costs.
• Focus on racial equality: White and minority communities have similar rates of substance use disorders, but minorities who use drugs are far more likely to end up in the criminal justice system than whites, said the report. For instance, Blacks represent 5% of drug users but 29% of those arrested for drug offenses and 33% of those in prison for drug offenses. Native Americans face a similar problem. “Minority groups are also more likely to face barriers in accessing high-quality treatment and recovery support services,” the report concluded.
• Develop a fair and transparent process when deciding on how to spend the money.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.