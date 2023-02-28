Navajo County will receive an estimated $2.3 million by signing onto another round of legal settlements against drug companies and pharmacies over opiate prescriptions that spawned hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths.
The settlements have already reached more than $20 billion, with $17 billion going to states, counties and cities that have had to cope with an explosion of overdose deaths, which topped 70,000 in 2022, according to the staff report presented to the supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
In the past 20 years, 400,000 people have died from overdoses. An estimated 2 million people are currently addicted to opioids.
The county faced an April 18 deadline to join in a lawsuit against Teva and Allergen, plus three pharmacies, CVS, Walgreens and WalMart.
The Navajo County Attorney asked for authorization from the supervisors to join in the settlement discussions.
Navajo County could receive $2.3 million, spread over several years. Pinetop-Lakeside could get $154,000, Show Low $304,000, Snowflake $95,000, Holbrook $123,000, Taylor $87,000 and Winslow $200,000.
The companies have already agreed to the settlements. Teva will pay $4.25 billion, including $1.2 billion worth of a generic version of Narcan, which reverses opioid overdoses. Other payouts include Allergan ($2.37 billion over seven years), CVS ($5 billion over 10 years), Walgreens ($5.7 billion over 15 yars) and Walmart (2.75 billion over six years.)
The state will keep 44% of the settlement money and distribute the remaining 56% to counties and towns, according to a letter from Attorney General Kris Mayes. Arizona should get a total of $423 million from those settlements.
Arizona has already participated in two settlements, one with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal, and a second with manufacturer Janssen/Johnson & Johnson. All told, the settlements will bring $549 million in settlement money into the state.
Assorted drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies have so far agreed to nationwide settlements totaling more than $26 billion. Some $17 billion of that will be doled out to participating states and counties coping with the effects of the opioid crisis.
The opioid crisis started with a loosening of the restrictions on doctors who prescribed opioids – which are related to heroin – for people suffering acute or terminal pain. Studies suggested that people suffering from acute pain or a terminal condition like cancer had little risk of becoming addicted. Nonetheless, doctors frequently undertreated their pain.
However, the loosening of restrictions for acute and terminal pain quickly led to a surge of prescriptions for chronic pain, like back injuries. Drug companies fueled this change in prescribing patterns by understating the risk of addiction. They mounted expensive, high-pressure sales campaigns aimed at doctors. The lawsuits maintain that the drug companies continued to push opioid pain relievers even after overdoses and addiction problems rose.
Once the scale of the problem became clear, doctors cut back on prescribing and the federal Food and Drug Administration imposed new restrictions on prescriptions. However, by then opioids had become common street drugs, spawning a whole new generation of addicts. People who got hooked on prescription medicine turned to street drugs. The widespread use of synthetic opioids like Fentanyl led to a terrible surge in drug overdoses. Fentanyl is now mixed into many street drugs, stopping the breathing of people who didn’t even know they were taking the synthetic drug.
The billions of dollars in legal settlements will soon start to flow to counties and states, prompting concerns about how the states will spend the bounty.
Not a financial free-for-all
The flush of money from settlements with cigarette companies offered a cautionary tale. States and counties received billions of dollars, but only a sliver of that money went into campaigns to reduce cigarette smoking, and most of those campaigns had only modest effects. States won $246 billion over a course of 25 years, but only 3% of the money went to smoking prevention or treatment programs. Most of the money went into general programs like road-building, or even subsidies for tobacco farmers.
Most of the opioid settlements specify that 70% of the money must go to opioid-related expenses over a period of years, including things like addiction treatment and buying and administering naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose on the spot. About 15% can be used for administrative overhead and 15% for anything the states want.
Navajo County’s overdose rate is 47 per 100,000, just above the statewide average. The county in 2022 had 47 non-fatal overdoses and 28 fatal overdoses. The death rate of 26 per 100,000 was just above the statewide average. The county has the best record in the state when it comes to giving someone Narcan to reverse an overdose. Some 97% of non-fatal overdoses end up getting a dose of life-saving Narcan, compared to 80% statewide and 77% in neighboring Gila County. Paramedics and police officers most commonly administer the antidote.
More than 106,000 people died from drug overdoses in the US in 2021, 70% of them involving opioids – especially fentanyl, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
The opioid epidemic cost Arizona $53 billion in 2021, compared to $21 billion in 2017, according to estimates by Common Sense Institute of Arizona, based on cost models developed by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Arizona had 2,006 confirmed opioid deaths in 2021 and 372 in 2022, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
That doesn’t count the cost of the lost productivity for those who are addicted, or the medical and law enforcement costs for those people. It also doesn’t include the escalating cost of border security, with drugs like fentanyl increasingly coming across the southern border. The expense of policing the border has increased from $15 billion in 2010 to about $50 billion in 2022.
Arizona suffered a reported 3,244 non-fatal opioid overdose events in 2022, a rate of 44.8 events per 100,000 population.
The state reported some 1,700 opioid overdose deaths in 2021. That included 21 in Gila County, 26 in Navajo County and 23 in Apache County.
Gila County’s death rate came to 39 per 100,000, nearly double the statewide rate of 23. Gila County’s rate was the highest in the state. Navajo County had 26 deaths with a rate of 24 per 100,000 and Apache County had 23 deaths, with a rate of 35 per 100,000.
