Heroin needle
Opioid addiction can lead to sufferers turning to street drugs such as heroin.

 Thomas Marthinsen/Flickr

Navajo County will receive an estimated $2.3 million by signing onto another round of legal settlements against drug companies and pharmacies over opiate prescriptions that spawned hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths.

The settlements have already reached more than $20 billion, with $17 billion going to states, counties and cities that have had to cope with an explosion of overdose deaths, which topped 70,000 in 2022, according to the staff report presented to the supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

