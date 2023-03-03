The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved two zone changes to allow businesses to operate in a residential area, but tabled a third item involving an addiction recovery facility for 10 residents.
For starters, the supervisors approved a request to change the zoning to allow Michael Barclay to build an RV park at the corner of White Mountain Lake Road and Woodside Trail. That required changing the zoning from residential to commercial.
The RV park would include picnic tables, barbecues, a playground and other facilities.
The 10-acre property represents the latest in a flood of new RV parks on the mountain, most catering to Valley RV owners who want to park their rig or come up and stay in it during the summer.
Prior to the zone change, only the 300-foot-long strip of property fronting White Mountain Road was zoned for commercial use. It has at various times supported a swap meet, music venue, dance hall and community meetings. It has several metal buildings, bathrooms, a stage, a well and three RV campground hookups.
The neighbor directly behind the property spoke against the plan, saying the proposal did not serve the community and she didn’t want vacationers in her front yard.
Another neighbor worried about adding traffic to local roads that were already potholed and poorly maintained.
The planning commission nonetheless approved the zone change, on the condition that it would revert to residential zoning if the owner didn’t get a building permit that addressed issues raised by the neighbors.
The supervisors unanimously approved the zone change.
Zone change for tax office approved
The second zone change also involved converting residential zoning into commercial zoning, this time to allow an accounting and tax office fronting on State Route 260 in Lakeside.
Brian Brimhall said he bought the nearly-one-acre property to build the tax office fronting the highway, but hasn’t firmly decided what to do with the rest of the land.
“We were throwing out some things in the beginning, but we currently don’t have plans to build cabins in the back. The reason we bought the property was to have an office on the highway.”
Mike Ludden, representing the Mountain Gate Homeowners Association, said the residents of the 42 townhouses on nearby South Juanita Lane are worried about drainage issues. If Brimhall paves or develops his property, it could send more drainage water into culverts under the highway that already cause potential flooding problems for the subdivision.
“Right now all of that is natural fill, but if the runoff increases it’s going to increase the water running into our subdivision. I don’t see anything in the proposal that outlines drainage concerns.”
County planners noted that the zone change would just establish the allowed uses for the property. The owner will need to get a building permit, which would address things like drainage. The county’s drainage ordinance is supposed to prevent new developments from increasing runoff onto adjacent properties.
Brimhall promised to share the drainage plan with the homeowners association once it's done.
With that, the supervisors approved the zone change.
Supervisors put drug treatment center application on hold
However, the supervisors tabled what would likely have been the most controversial item on the agenda: An application for a special user permit to convert a nursing home into an addiction recovery program, with 10 residents and 13 staff members.
Sunrise Health and Recovery wanted a special use permit to operate the facility on five acres at 965 Full House Lane in Linden.
The planning commission in January unanimously recommended denial of the request after hearing from neighbors, school district officials and parents.
Navajo County has been struggling with high drug addiction and overdose rates.
County Attorney Brad Carlyon and Sheriff David Clouse have received millions in grants to support their effort to divert people struggling with drug addiction out of jails and into treatment. The county hopes to both save money on the criminal justice system and speed recovery by providing treatment, support systems and housing options.
However, the county remains critically short of facilities that can provide treatment and transition. Navajo County has an overdose rate of 48 per 100,000, just about the statewide average of 47 per 100,000. The number of fatal overdoses has been increasing rapidly, mostly due to the spread of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is now mixed into many other street drugs.
The supervisors tabled the application without discussion, presumably to give the applicant more time to deal with the objections of neighbors.
