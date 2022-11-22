Voters in Navajo and Apache counties mostly reflected statewide attitudes when it came to the ballot propositions jostling for their attention at the polls.
Most of the measures that won statewide also won in both Apache and Navajo counties, with some interesting variations in the fine print of the results.
The votes on the propositions show that the stark partisan divide when it comes to voting for candidates doesn’t show up nearly so clearly when voters address individual issues.
Heavily Democratic counties like Apache didn’t differ much issue by issue from Navajo County, which is much more like a swing state – with the heavily Democratic reservation communities offsetting the heavily Republican White mountains.
When it came to the outcomes on the propositions, it was often hard to tell the heavily Republican counties from those where voters delivered lopsided margins to Democrats.
Which makes you wonder whether we’re really as different as the political campaigns would like to make us believe.
That proved especially true with the propositions that racked up the biggest majorities, like a limit on debt collections and a requirement that dark-money political groups disclose their donors and their spending.
So here’s a rundown on how Navajo and Apache County voters came down on the ballot measures – compared to the statewide results.
Prop. 128: Ballot measure alterations
If this had passed, state lawmakers would have had a lot more authority to modify, nullify and alter ballot measures approved by the voters at the polls. A whooping 65% of the voters rejected this measure statewide – including 60% in Apache County and 59% in Navajo County.
Prop. 129: Single topics for ballot measures:
This measure will limit ballot measures to a single topic – and invalidate any language in the measure a judge feels strays into a different – but related topic. This will offer a lot more legal grounds on which to challenge the implementation of a successful ballot measure. Voters statewide liked the idea – so did 52% in Apache County and 48% in Navajo County.
Prop. 130: Property Tax Exemptions:
This provides a property tax exemption for the disabled – especially disabled veterans. Everybody seemed to like this idea – with 64% approval statewide and 64% in Apache County and 64% in Navajo County.
Prop. 131: Lt. Governor
Creates the office of Lt. Governor, mostly to make sure the governor’s party won’t lose control in the event the governor quits, dies or gets thrown out of office. The measure won approval from 55% of voters statewide, but only 48% in Apache County and 51% in Navajo County.
Prop. 132: Ballot measure tax increases:
This measure requires 60% approval of any ballot measure that increases taxes – one of three measures that would place limits on voters rights to pass new laws at the polls. The measure won 51% approval statewide – but only 50% in Apache County and 55% in Navajo County.
Prop. 209: Limits on debt collection
This new law places strict limits on the interest rates debt collectors can impose on personal debt – and protect a lot more personal property, a home’s value and income that will be protected from debt collectors – including medical debt. Everyone loved this idea, which won 72% approval statewide and 98% in Gila County. So debt collectors are a little more popular in Gila County – but not much.
Prop. 211: Dark Money political disclosure
This requires “Dark Money” groups funding political campaigns to disclose their major donors and spending. It proved wildly popular with the voters. Lawsuits by dark money groups have thwarted two previous effort to get the measure in front of voters. The measure passed with 72% of the vote statewide, including 72% in Apache County and 69% in Navajo County.
Prop. 308: In-state tuition for non-citizens
Allows in-state tuition at community colleges and universities for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school after living in the state for at least two years – regardless of their citizenship status. The measure eked out a victory statewide, with 51% of the vote. The measure garnered 52% Approval in Navajo County but only 44% in Navajo County.
Prop. 309: Voter identification:
Sharply limits the kinds of identification that voters can use at the polls or when the register to vote. Federal law allows use of various non-photo ID identification. This is especially important in the state’s many reservation communities, where many tribal members don’t have conventional forms of identification. Voters just barely rejected the added requirements – with 50.4% opposed. The measure got only 48% of the Apache County vote and 44% of the Navajo County vote.
Prop. 310: Sales tax for rural fire districts
Would have imposed a small, added, statewide sales tax to support rural fire districts, which are strained by the need to provide emergency medical services for hoards of out-of-district visitors and drivers. The measure got just 48% of the vote statewide. Here was one of the biggest differences between Apache and Navajo Counties – both with lots of rural fire districts that would have benefitted.
The measure gained the support of 64% of Apache County voters but just 47% of Navajo County voters.
