HOLBROOK — Residents in Navajo and Apache counties dealing with an emergency now have the option of sending a text message to 911 operators now that new technology has been implemented.
A Monday, Dec. 21 press release from Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that the NCSO, the Show Low Regional Public Safety Communications facility and White Mountain Apache Tribal Police Department are all in on the new 911 text messaging option now available because of funding for the required software to get it up an running that came from the Arizona 911 Office.
“Residents of Navajo County, Apache County, and the White Mountain Apache Tribe will now be able to send text messages to 911 when making a voice call is not possible. Once the text message arrives at our ECCs, the tele-communicator will be able respond to your request for help.
“This service will be beneficial to deaf and hard-of-hearing impaired, as well as to those who are in situations where they may not be able to talk, such as a domestic violence/hostage situation or for someone experiencing a medical emergency. If you are in an area where text-to-911 is not available, you will receive a bounce back message that says the service is not available in your current location and to call 911,” the press release stated.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse said he is excited about the new development in local 911 communications that will be of great benefit to the public.
“It’s exciting seeing new technology such as this become available for our residents and visitors here in Navajo County. Although we prefer one to call when you can but understand the deaf and hard of hearing may need this option and of course those who are in a life or death situation may need the option to text for help and now it’s available to everyone,” Clouse is quoted by Gorman in the press release.
