Fall sports season
High school sports seasons started this week with soccer, spiritline, and football. Cross Country and volleyball will start August 8 and then we will be in full swing.
The White Mountain Independent will publish results of all fall sports teams. There will be a page for football featuring a Game of the Week with one or two White Mountain area teams highlighted. The results of all seven area high schools’ football teams will be displayed on that page. There will be sections set aside for the results of the other teams in a round-up format so that you, the readers, will be able to follow the school(s) and sports of your choice.
Look for our previews of all area teams in the Friday, August 12 issue of the White Mountain Independent.
Baseball tournament
Local baseball teams will be in action this weekend in the “Beat the Heat in the Pines” tournament sponsored by National Championship Sports Baseball USA. Games start at 8:00 a.m. at various fields in Show Low. Divisions of 10U (ten and under) to 13U will be competing for various trophies and plaques as well as the satisfaction of culminating a summer of baseball in a positive fashion. Check out the fields at Nicholas Homestead Park, Show Low City Park, and Show Low High School fields to get your last local baseball “fix” for the summer.
Coach speak
As we start high school sports for the fall, I want to repeat what I often say about coaches. I know of very few coaches who are not tireless workers who, though wanting to win games, spend more time working with young men and ladies to make them better people. I include today a few things I have picked up over the years that demonstrate the love for the sport, and for the participants, that most coaches have.
From Coach Kent Hines of Kentucky:
“The greatest athletes I’ve ever coached were COACHABLE!”
C – Confident (not cocky)
O – Open to criticism
A – Available to learning
C – Compassionate
H – Have character in all they do
A – Adaptable
B – Builder of men and women
L – Leaders in words and actions
E – Empowering to others
Though not the best grammatically, the sentiment is perfect.
From Coach Brett Freeman:
“Coaching is a calling. Your players will break your heart, your colleagues don’t consider you a real teacher, your critics roast you on social media, and you work countless hours for low pay. What keeps you going is changing lives. That’s a calling!”
A good coach can change a game. A great coach can change a life.
I hope that the athletes of our area schools have the opportunities to work with coaches that love and challenge them. They will be better young men and women for having those opportunities.
Until next week, like the leaves changing, may your fortunes turn for the better and may you win the toss to start every game in your life.
