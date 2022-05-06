TUCSON — At long last, killers Blane and Susan Barksdale, ages 58 and 61 respectively, are going to prison for the death of a friend of Susan Barksdale.
In April of 2019, a collection of weapons was stolen from 73-year-old Frank Bligh. In addition, Bligh’s Tucson home was burned by the Barksdales’ nephew, and Bligh’s body was tossed over a guardrail and off a cliff by Blane Barksdale.
All three suspects entered into plea agreements, and on April 29 Blane was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder and he must serve 100% of the term.
Susan’s sentence is five years in prison; there is no record yet of the disposition of nephew Brent Mallard’s case.
The case holds local interest because after absconding from the state and pawning some of Bligh’s weapons in New Jersey, the Barksdales were apprehended in neighboring New York later that summer, but overpowered transport officers in southern Utah when Susan faked a medical event on the way back to Arizona to answer the charges that included murder, arson and theft.
Their escape from the transport led local authorities on a weeks-long manhunt in August 2019. The search for the couple had focused much on the remote area between Snowflake and Concho, as law enforcement followed up on tips and leads from the public, but all led to a dead-end until the Barksdales were captured again near Punkin Center. They have since been held in Pima County on $1 million bonds, each.
“I couldn’t tell you how many times we drove across the county,” then-NCSO Chief Deputy Randy Moffit said of the search, which included agents from the U.S. Marshals Service who worked with NCSO.
Blane’s agreement had him pleading guilty to second-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, the maximum sentence for which is 25 years. However the parties agreed that the range available to Judge Brendon J. Griffin of the Pima County Superior Court was between 19 and 22 years.
The agreement provided that “The Defendant agrees to reveal the whereabouts of the remains of Victim Frank James Bligh to Tucson Police Department prior to sentencing. If the remains are not recovered before sentencing the State is permitted to withdraw from the plea agreement.”
When the parties appeared for sentencing last Friday, ABC news affiliate KGUN in Tucson had gotten permission to broadcast the proceeding. It was stated in open court that Blane had told Tucson police what he did with Bligh’s body that was recovered, but the judge gave Barksdale 22 years anyway.
Also present at the hearing was the victim representative addressed by the court as “Mr. Bligh.” The deceased had a brother who lives in Connecticut who has appeared numerous times in the case. In fact, one William Bligh was quoted as saying in a prior hearing that in his view, “(Susan) was the instigator to the whole thing.”
The brother told an emotional account of just having visited his brother in Tucson before he disappeared. They had a great time, he said, but Frank said something that turned out to be prescient. He told his brother that he had a sense of foreboding, that “something’s not right,” and it had something to do with Susan, whose phone number Frank gave to his brother as an emergency contact.
It took the brother two weeks to confirm that Bligh was dead, and when Bligh first went missing, the brother called Susan’s number. He said that a brusque male answered the call and claimed it was the wrong number. The brother cried as he expressed his disbelief that someone (Barksdale) could actually do what was done to Frank Bligh.
For his part, Blane addressed the court and wept. He wanted the Bligh family and his own family (he has grandchildren) to know that he was very sorry and that, basically, illegal drugs turned him into someone that he is really not. His attorney Leo Plowman, an obviously very experienced lawyer, gave an eloquent and down to earth allocution.
In Susan’s agreement, she was eligible for probation but the judge handed down a five-year prison term.
