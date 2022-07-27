PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Several entities will come together on Saturday for the seventh annual White Mountain Communities Firewise Block Party. Hosted by the Pinetop and Timber Mesa Fire Districts, the family event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Elementary School on Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside.
Fire Marshal Chad Berlin of the Pinetop Fire District explained, “Most of the activities will be held inside the gym in case of rain. There will be a bounce house and face painting for the kids, along with vendor booths and door prizes” throughout the day. Under the awning outside, free hot dogs and hamburgers will be sizzling on the grill.
The event is modeled after the program “FIREWISE USA – Residents Reducing Wildfire Risks,” and provides opportunities for families to learn what they can do to improve safety in their own homes and communities. Berlin added, “The annual event has been very well received, with up to 500 people attending each year.”
While the kids are off having their own fun, several informational presentations will be offered.
From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the outdoor recreation area, Chris Jones from the U of A Cooperative Extension will present a “Biochar Workshop and Kiln Demonstration” – Wildfire Risk Reduction and Organic Soil Amendments.
Indoors in the multi-purpose room of the auditorium, two general sessions covering several topics will be offered, with each consecutive presentation lasting around a half hour.
The morning session will run from 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and include the following topics:
“Becoming a Fire Adapted Community through Firewise Principles” by Fire Chief Jim Morgan and Fire Marshal Chad Berlin, Pinetop Fire District.
“Insects and Diseases Common to the White Mountains” by Jon Orona, Forestry Program Specialist, DFFM.
“Foundations of a Firewise Home Inspection” by Darrel Craig of the Pinetop Fire Fuels Crew.
The afternoon session will run from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and include the following topics:
“Ready, Set, Go! Preparedness for Wildfire!” by Catrina Jenkins, Emergency Manager, Navajo County.
“Firewise Landscaping” by Chris Jones, U of A Cooperative Extension.
“Becoming a Fire Adapted Community through Firewise Principles” by Fire Chief Jim Morgan and Fire Marshal Chad Berlin, Pinetop Fire District.
“Insects and Diseases Common to the White Mountains” by Jon Orona, Forestry Program Specialist, DFFM.
Raffle drawings will take place immediately following the morning session and the afternoon session, with the chance to win prizes such as gift certificates to Home Depot, a power drill, firewise plants, a pallet of pellets, donations from HOAs and many more.
For more information go to www.pinetopfire.com, scroll down and click the Firewise Block Party Event Flyer, or call the Pinetop Fire District at 928-367-2199.
