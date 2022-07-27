PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Several entities will come together on Saturday for the seventh annual White Mountain Communities Firewise Block Party. Hosted by the Pinetop and Timber Mesa Fire Districts, the family event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Elementary School on Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside.

Fire Marshal Chad Berlin of the Pinetop Fire District explained, “Most of the activities will be held inside the gym in case of rain. There will be a bounce house and face painting for the kids, along with vendor booths and door prizes” throughout the day. Under the awning outside, free hot dogs and hamburgers will be sizzling on the grill.

