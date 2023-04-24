Keynote speaker Kayleigh Kozak, founder of the nonprofit “Because You Still Matter,” is one of six speakers scheduled to offer presentations at the 12th Annual Navajo County Attorney’s Office Victims’ Rights Symposium, held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Northland Pioneer College’s Snowflake campus at 1611 S. Main Street in Snowflake.
SNOWFLAKE — Northern Pioneer College will host the 12th annual Navajo County Attorney’s Office Victims’ Rights Symposium on Wednesday.
The forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NPC’s Snowflake campus, 1611 S. Main Street in Snowflake, and participants may attend either in person or virtually.
In-person attendees will be provided with lunch. Registration to either virtual or live attendance will cost $10.
NCAO states the symposium, to be held during the national observance of Crime Victims’ Rights Week, is meant to “elevate, engage, effect change” for victims of crimes that have occurred in Navajo County.
The event will feature speakers and workshops, and a full day of certified training for individuals who work with victims at every stage of the criminal justice process.
The event’s keynote speaker will be Kayleigh Kozak, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and the founder of the nonprofit Because You Still Matter.
She helped create Kayleigh’s Law, which “allows victims to petition the court to secure a lifetime injunction against their assailant,” according to NCAO.
Additionally, the attorney’s office lists five main workshops to be held during the seminar, each with a different guest speaker or group, which includes:
Amy Bocks, of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, discussing restitution;
Harley Feldman and Kim Bryssellbout presenting a “Victim Impact Panel,” focusing on the parents of murdered children;
A youth workshop by the Nexus Coalition discussing fentanyl use titled “One Pill Can Kill;”
Master sergeant Tommy Morga with the Arizona National Guard, discussing recent trends in drug dealing;
Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence representative Lauryn Fjell discussing the involvement of firearms in domestic violence situations.
NCAO noted the Nexus Coalition's youth workshop is free to those aged 13-18. If interested in attending with students, teachers can contact victim services director Roxanne Pergeson at roxanne.pergeson@navajocountyaz.gov.
In a release, Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon said the event offers an opportunity for officials to “interact with victims to delve into the best practices and latest learnings” for how certain operations are conducted within the attorney’s office.
Carlyon stated the symposium will help his office to better understand “how to most effectively support, protect and secure justice for victims.
“By learning from survivors, we ensure our responses and services are credible, meaningful and centered on their individual needs,” he stated.
“This year’s symposium calls upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and create environments where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.”
Tickets will be available at the door of the event at NPC’s Snowflake campus at 8 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, visit ncaosymposium.com.
