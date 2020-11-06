SHOW LOW — The Arizona State Set Aside Committee acting as the local board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program in Apache and Navajo counties is requesting proposals for possible funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in those counties for Phase 38.
The amount of funding for Phase 38 is not known at this time. Funding is made available by a federal appropriation from Congress to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The Arizona State Set Aside Committee is composed of statewide representatives of local government, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, The National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities, the Native American Community, United Way of America, the Arizona Food Bank Network and the Arizona Housing Coalition.
They will determine how the possible funds awarded to Apache and Navajo counties are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area that will expand the capacity of their food and shelter programs. The SSA is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be a 501 ©(3) non-profit or a unit of government
• Have an accounting system
• Practice non-discrimination
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
• And if they are a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization, have a voluntary board
The Local EFSP board will consider the awarding of funds to local organizations for the following purposes:
• Food, in the form of served meals or groceries (food boxes)
• Shelter, in the form of lodging in a mass shelter or rental assistance for first month’s rent or late rent
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Individuals cannot apply for this funding.
Agencies interested in applying for funding in Phase 38 must email to EFSP@HungerHurts.org for a password and user ID to access the online application. Applications are submitted via an online system and will be available Nov. 4. Applicants new to the process will need to attend a Zoom orientation session on the funding and application process prior to applying. The deadline for applications to be received is noon Nov. 17. Questions concerning this process may be directed to EFSP@HungerHurts.org.
