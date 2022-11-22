Native Air

Native Air expanded its wings to provide wider, extensive coverage in the Navajo County region with the opening of a new base to better serve residents and visitors of Northeastern Arizona. The new base – Native Air 18 in Show Low – increases comprehensive coverage in the area as it will focus on scene and trauma-related calls within surrounding communities assisting fire and emergency medical service (EMS) teams with improved response times.

The new base adds to the Native Air program, with Native Air 9 already established in Show Low, and is part of Air Methods, the largest provider of air medical services in the United States. Both locations are equipped with Bell 407 aircraft and industry-leading equipment and medical devices. The aircraft and crew are skilled in high-altitude flight, perfectly situated for the mountainous terrain and rural scene calls. The Native Air crew achieved the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) and carries the critical tools, medications, and supplies needed to provide ICU-level care while in flight.

