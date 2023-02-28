Navajo County Sheriff’s Office activity log for Feb. 12-18. The arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name, as they appear on the log.
On Feb. 14, Saul E. Acosta, 38, of the Pinetop community, was transported to NCSO jail from another facility for an active warrant. He was originally booked for forgery with a written instrument, two separate violations relating to drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
The activity log shows another entry for Acosta, same age of the same community, dated for the following day. His offenses are listed as contributing to the delinquency of a minor, having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle and for furnishing liquor to a minor, all through the Show Low Justice Precinct. He was booked for failure to comply with a court order (through the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Precinct) and for furnishing liquor to a minor.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Bourdon Ranch Road at milepost 2 in the Show Low area at 5:18 p.m. on Feb. 14. A DUI investigation was conducted for Eli B. Baca, 19, of that same city, which yielded poor results. Baca was booked for DUI and driving with an open container of alcohol on his vehicle.
Jessica J. Ballandby, 40, of Show Low, was booked into the NCSO Annex after deputies made contact with the suspect in her hometown. Ballandby was booked on charges for possession/use of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
Fellow Show Low resident, David H. Cote, 45, was booked for intentional injury/domestic violence and disorderly conduct (fighting) after deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Blue Ridge Loop in Pinetop for a report of assault. Cote was booked into NCSO Annex at 3:34 p.m. on Feb. 12.
Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Beek Lane in Show Low before 11:34 a.m. that same day for a report of a domestic violence related incident. Soon after, Ferdinand J. Harlacher, 42, also of Show Low, was booked for criminal damage and defacement.
An unaddressed and unidentified male, 15, was given a juvenile referral after 9 a.m. on Feb. 14, after deputies responded to a report of a runaway and a stolen vehicle in the 8500 block of Antelope Drive in Silver Lake Estates, located in White Mountain Lakes. The male was referred for both offenses and released.
Anthony J. Peaches, 41, of the Show Low community, was arrested for aggravated assault after entering a residence, a felony, while he was incarcerated at NCSO Annex on a separate case. The other case, formed through SLPD, lists an additional eight charges, mostly drug related offenses. For more details, see the “SLPD Activity Log, Feb. 13-19” and “Arrest tied to 8 charges, 2 warrants” in the Independent.
On Feb. 17, while already incarcerated at the NCSO jail, Jessica K. St. Pierre, 28, also of Show Low, was arrested for a “valid and confirmed” warrant for failure to comply with a court order.
