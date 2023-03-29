Navajo County Sheriff’s Office activity log for March 12-18. The arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name, as they appear on the log.
On March 17, deputies conducted a traffic stop on state route 77 near milepost 387 in the Holbrook area and met with Titania Chee, 38.
Chee, resident of Keams Canyon, was arrested and booked into NCSO jail after a DUI investigation was conducted. NCSO states Chee was booked for aggravated assault, a class four felony, and driving while under suspension for a prior DUI.
John P. Evans, 60, resident of Show Low, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and disorderly conduct, all felonies, at 11:50 p.m. on March 16.
The charges stemmed from a situation that occurred in the 6600 block of Ryan Lane in Linden regarding a welfare check.
At 11:33 p.m. three days prior, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Fourth Avenue and Arizona Street in Holbrook with Brian R. Hayes, 43, of that same community.
The log states “illegal drugs were located,” resulting in Hayes’ arrest and booking into NCSO jail for possession or use of dangerous drugs.
Patrick D. Johnson, 45, of Snowflake, was arrested and booked after deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 7900 block of San Carlos Road in the suspect’s hometown.
Johnson’s offenses in the log include counts of criminal trespassing in the third degree and criminal damage by defacement, both misdemeanor charges.
Kendell J. Kabinto, 30, residing in Holbrook, was stopped in the 300 block of Edwardo in Holbrook on March 15. Around 10:32 p.m., deputies arrested the suspect and booked him for “valid and confirmed warrants.”
His offenses show two felonies for first-degree failure to appear in court, and two misdemeanors for second-degree failure to appear and failure to pay a fine.
Deputies contacted Jared E. Perkins, 31, of Snowflake, while responding to a report of trespassing in the 8600 block of Concho Highway in Perkins’ home community.
After an investigation, the suspect was booked for two counts of first-degree criminal trespassing, both listed as misdemeanors.
Beulah I. Yazzie, 57, of Pinion, was arrested and booked for consuming liquor while in a vehicle and possessing an open container of alcohol, after being stopped by deputies on SR 377 and Hutch Road in Holbrook on March 13.
