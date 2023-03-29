NCSO landscape image

Navajo County Sheriff’s Office activity log for March 12-18. The arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name, as they appear on the log.

On March 17, deputies conducted a traffic stop on state route 77 near milepost 387 in the Holbrook area and met with Titania Chee, 38.

