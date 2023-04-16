The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office recognized a group of staff members and civilians who have contributed to the safety and well-being of all residents in northern Arizona.
NCSO held its annual awards ceremony on March 30. The following week, NCSO announced the winners and the awards they received on the organization’s Facebook page.
The awards are given out once a year to recognize the dedication and hard work of NCSO deputies, sergeants, detectives and dispatchers.
The 2022 patrol sergeant of the year was Sgt. Connor Francis, who has worked for the department for eight years.
NCSO deputy Shayne Jackson has also worked with the sheriff’s office for eight years and was awarded deputy of the year at the ceremony.
The award for 2022 detective of the year was given to James Shreeve, who has lent his investigative skills to NCSO since 2018.
Brian Munsee has been with NCSO for 12 years after growing up in Holbrook, Snowflake and St. Johns. He now lives in Show Low and was recognized as the 2022 detention sergeant of the year.
Detention deputy Samuel Fa’apoi was recognized as the best in his field at the ceremony. Fa’apoi has worked with the sheriff’s office for eight years.
The award for 2022 dispatcher of the year went to Alethea Tubbs, proudly serving residents of Navajo County for 20 years. Tubbs, from Holbrook, worked with the sheriff’s office for 10 years before working at the jail. Five years after working at the jail, Tubbs transferred to dispatch, where she’s worked since 2018.
Cheryl Chee, who has worked with NCSO for eight years, was recognized as the 2022 support services civilian of the year.
NCSO named Connie Adamovich as the jail civilian of the year for her work at the civil detention office over the seven years she’s been with the office.
Lastly, after spending five years with the sheriff’s office, Amanda Palmer, of Joseph City, was recognized as the civilian supervisor of 2022.
“Highlighting the outstanding work of our employees each year is a special day for me,” NCSO Sheriff David Clouse stated in an email to the White Mountain Independent. “I have the privilege of leading over 150 employees at the sheriff’s office and each year, I am humbled at the dedication each of them shows and demonstrate to this profession. Each of our employees and those recognized are dedicated to providing quality services to everyone in Navajo County and I can’t thank them enough for what they are doing.”
