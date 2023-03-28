Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse and a detective with the NCSO Major Crimes Apprehension Team stand watch outside a residence in the 700 block of Navajo Boulevard in Holbrook Wednesday, Jan. 20 as deputies serve a search warrant on a home where three people were arrested on drug and weapons charges.
Navajo County Chief Deputy Brian Swanty drew the Show Low City Council and audience’s attention at it March 21 meeting.
In 2022, the county’s Major Crimes Apprehension Team recovered more than 2.1 million fentanyl pills; 622,000 more than in 2021, he said while giving council an update on the team’s work with Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse, Lt. Wiley Williams, Sgt. Kyle Esparza and Public Relations Officer Tori Gorman
“In 2020, I believe, the fentanyl pill seizure was 30,000 and in 2019, it was hardly anything at all,” he said. “We’re not just doubling each year. It’s going up by a lot.”
Swanty told the council of a previous assignment in Phoenix, where he was working with other law enforcement agencies to “purchase 5,000 fentanyl from a bad actor.”
“At that point in time, that would have been the largest seizure of fentanyl pills in the state,” he said. “That was in 2017. Now, we’re dealing with 5,000 on just routine traffic stops.”
The slideshow Swanty presented showed that MCAT seized over 471 lbs. of methamphetamine, 9.35 lbs. of heroin, about 41 lbs. of cocaine, and just under 50 lbs. of marijuana/wax in 2021.
The seizures resulted in 228 total arrests, up from the 137 recorded the year prior. “Every one of these is based on an investigation into major crimes,” Swanty said.
Swanty said MCAT provided considerable assistance to other law enforcement agencies over the last year, including police departments in Show Low, Pinetop, Lakeside, and Holbrook.
Swanty said MCAT also assisted with criminal investigations and general patrols within the county, saying assistance to federal agencies made up about 39% of the team’s work.
Swanty shared brief summaries of five different operations MCAT detectives either assisted with or handled themselves.
In March, 2022, he said, detectives assisted with Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office, out of Florida, with an armed robbery and kidnapping investigation.
MCATs investigation led them to Holbrook, and resulted in one arrest and the serving of three search warrants.
Later that month, MCAT worked with Show Low Police Department, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, a county criminal investigations unit, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission.
The three-month long investigation ended with the arrest of three individuals, who were all booked for numerous drug charges.
Two months later, in May, an investigation at KC Motel in Show Low led to the seizure of “approximately 11 oz. of methamphetamine, 4,946 suspected fentanyl pills, and two fire arms” and resulted in “15 felony arrests,” according to Swanty.
In September, MCAT conducted a traffic stop in Pinetop. The driver was taken into custody after seven guns, more than 37 grams of methamphetamine and 69 fentanyl pills were confiscated by law enforcement.
Lastly, he spoke of a case from November, when 2,181 fentanyl pills were found while investigating a Heber resident who was selling them between his hometown and the Show Low community.
“This is just a quick snapshot of the type of work these guys are doing,” Swanty said.
Vice mayor Connie Kakavas congratulated the team on their “hard work and dedication,” saying there’s “nothing better than the law enforcement” serving in Navajo County.
Councilman Brandt Clark shared a quote from George Orwell, which reads, “People sleep peacefully in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.”
“I don’t think people on the council or in our communities realize what a great (job) the MCAT is doing,” Clark said. “To say that we have a phenomenal team is an understatement.”
“I appreciate and applaud what you do on a daily basis and I, as a citizen and as a father, cannot thank you enough for the work that you’re doing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.