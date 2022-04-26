Last year I wrote to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about cormorants, and shared my comments with the management team at Arizona Game and Fish for their information and action. Greer brown trout need protection; an almost century-old wild trout fishery going down the toilet due to cormorants.
I have been documenting the cormorant problem to the department for years now. A large portion of the fish that we stock in our Arizona lakes is immediately eaten by these invasive birds. The USFWS needs to give Arizona authorization to start culling cormorants; they eat perhaps a third of the fish intended for the angler’s dinner plate. State sportsmen may be forced to take USFWS to court, if they do not allow us to harvest some of the offending birds.
As of this year we still have no cooperation by the USFWS to see if we can obtain a harvest permit for emergency needs as private citizens.
The state needs to do it, or hire a contractor, as allowed by 37 other states that allow culling of cormorants. USFWS needs to help with this problem, and before the end of spring, cormorant removal needs to start. Sportsmen’s tax dollars are going to feed the birds, and we anglers that are paying the bill, and the AZGFD and the USFWS should show a greater sense of urgency about it.
An interim stopgap to save the brown trout at Greer, one that can be implemented quickly, is to have the department change the regulations and policy over at Becker Lake back to blue ribbon status: Two fish a day; and make all the Greer lakes catch and release for six months of the year at a minimum, during the spawn for browns. Make one of the Greer lakes our designated catch and release fishery year round, perhaps?
As it stands right now, only River Reservoir is being managed to protect this great fish.
Since the implementation of catch and release fishing at Becker lake, the fishery and the community has suffered. It’s not anything like it used to be. People in Round Valley have to drive a long way to catch a fish when the original “urban community fishing water” is in the town limits. Round Valley residents want their fishery back. It has been, and could still be, some of the best fishing in the west for rainbow and brown trout.
We have never done any supplemental stocking of browns at Greer, and as of last weekend very few holdover rainbow trout were being caught. Rainbow stocking hadn’t happened yet, and the 120 cormorants that we saw in three pines alone on the west side of river reservoir could take out what’s left of the browns in no time.
TU has not helped in the fight against the cormorant or in providing help with bringing back the fishing in Becker. Let’s go for a win win for now until we can deal with the bird, and do something good for a change. AZGFD needs to have the commission rule on it. They could do it within a few days if they chose to do so.
