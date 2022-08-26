Rosie Tsosie-Bingham, a little Navajo girl who aspired to be a fashion designer, grew up to be a teacher and a political consultant, and has rubbed shoulders with many of Arizona’s political elite and tribal leaders and is still doing it at 71.

Born Rosie Tsosie in Fish Point on the Navajo Nation, she was one of nine children. She had two older brothers and she was the oldest girl. Her Navajo name in English means “one and only,” the name given her by her grandfather because she was in between three brothers and then five sisters.

Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com

Tags

With 20 plus years media experience, Barbara Bruce is an award winning journalist, senior reporter and monthly columnist for the White Mountain Independent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.