Rosie Tsosie-Bingham, a little Navajo girl who aspired to be a fashion designer, grew up to be a teacher and a political consultant, and has rubbed shoulders with many of Arizona’s political elite and tribal leaders and is still doing it at 71.
Born Rosie Tsosie in Fish Point on the Navajo Nation, she was one of nine children. She had two older brothers and she was the oldest girl. Her Navajo name in English means “one and only,” the name given her by her grandfather because she was in between three brothers and then five sisters.
“We lived in a hogan and did not have a bed until later on. We used sheep skins and slept on them,” Tsosie-Bingham recalls.
“In the morning we would shake it out and hang it out. We had no electricity and no water until I got out of college. We relied on rain to provide us with water. We bathed from water gathered from rain or down the road from a watering hole. When we sucked the water out we got salamanders in the water. I was sickened. But that was our water source.
“Mom always made sure we bathed and had hair to envy. She braided my hair. We always had good food. No milk, but we did have powdered milk. We had a peach tree that provided us with pies and snacks.
“We were loved. We had loving parents and grandparents who lived next door. When my parents would go somewhere my grandparents would watch us.”
There were no schools on the reservation for kids so from third to seventh grade, little Rosie went to boarding school. She knew a little English when she got there, but she knew a lot of English when she left.
“The teachers would make us hold out our hands and hit them with a ruler if we spoke Navajo,” she said.
Tsosie-Bingham remembers one of her teachers named Mr. Jackson. The kids could not say his name correctly so they called him Mr. Jelly. He was from Texas and he met his wife on the reservation. They had a lot of Black teachers at the school, all with teaching degrees, but they were unable to get teaching jobs in the South. Mr. Jelly would walk them home at times and come inside with them.
“He would sit on the floor in our hogan and eat with us; never thought of him being Black. We were taught that we are all humans. Navajo called humans five fingered and though we were different colors we were taught that we are all related,” said Tsosie-Bingham.
After she graduated from junior high in the seventh grade, she went to live with a Mormon family from Mesa and became part of their family. She would get to go home to visit her biological family occasionally.
“They only had three kids,” she said. “I missed my family, but we wrote each other ’til we would come home for Christmas and a few other special days, but not often. I liked it better than the boarding school.”
She went to Westwood High School in Mesa.
When she was little, before she left for boarding school, she had a “hand me down doll” and her grandmother taught her how to sew. Her grandmother had a treadle machine but Tsosie-Bingham had a needle and did her sewing by hand and made doll clothes out of scraps.
“I wanted to be a fashion designer. In junior high in Mesa I took a sewing class. My teacher worked with the famous Edith Head. She was a perfectionist. She would make you rip it out and do it all over again. Some kids had holes in their aprons from all the ripping out. I loved the class.
“I got a special award” and the teacher said, ‘Pursue your sewing; you do very well.’ ”
After graduation, Tsosie-Bingham participated in several pageants and won scholarships to college and her picture was in the Navajo Times. She chose to go to Brigham Young University and took art history and design and ended up with an education degree but continued to make her own clothes throughout her life – always fashion-worthy and one of a kind.
“One thing I treasure is a story of how I got to BYU,” said Tsosie-Bingham. “My dad made friends with a trader at our close trading post. He told him that I needed a ride to Utah because he knew he was from Price, Utah. The trader gave me a ride to Price and a family I knew from Nephi took me to their home and put me on the bus to Provo. My family saved enough money for my bus ride and snacks. They managed to buy me a set of sheets and a set of towels and personal items. My mom gave me some dishes and old pots.
“My dad died in February that year, and at least he saw me get to college.
“My one regret is I could have studied one semester abroad in Paris – all expenses paid, but it was so far away and I was scared to go. I wish I had.
“I even had a scholarship to BYU in Hawaii, but it was too far away. I still studied art and became a teacher, an elementary school teacher in Show Low for 25 years. I taught special ed though it was not my background. Nice people in special ed and I still studied art and taught art at Northland Pioneer College.”
Though it was not her intent to end up in a political arena, Tsosie-Bingham’s foster brother, Jeff Groscost, became Speaker of the House for the state of Arizona and enlisted her on a project and she liked it – and that opened the door for her to become a lobbyist.
“I never wanted to get into politics but I always stood up for children and for women who were abused by their husbands; I never liked racial prejudice. I did not understand it,” said Tsosie-Bingham.
Eddie Basha Sr., CEO of Bashas’ grocery store chain and a collector of Western American and American Indian Art, visited Tsosie-Bingham’s school when she was in junior high. He spoke to the class about the importance of education. Years later she ran into him at an art show and they became friends. When he ran for governor, she was his northern campaign manager.
“I traveled with him to art shows; he got people,” said Tsosie-Bingham. “He connected with his heart. He carried a tablet with him to remember people. He would write their names down. In Kayenta, he would see a butcher and say, ‘Don, how is your horse? How is your son in service?’ He cared.
“When I became a lobbyist he told me he was going to introduce me to two really good men. We went to dinner with Sam Polito and Art Chapa. ‘I want you to take care of my Rosie. Take her under your wing and protect her.’ Art was a lobbyist for Tucson and the gas company and Sam for NAU.
“While I was lobbying, I had a raggedy old brief case. He (Basha) had one handmade in Mexico for me with a bull horn on it.”
She said Basha always put a lot of thought into any gift he gave. He gave her a necklace with heishi beads. She said it was plain except for one coral rose bud – the coral representing her given Navajo name – one and only, and she still has that necklace.
She also knew former Gov. Jane Hull way before Hull became governor. Hull was a teacher on the reservation and her husband was a doctor there. Tsosie-Bingham made Hull a Christmas stocking and every year, even after she was governor, Hull brought it out and hung it in her office.
Tsosie-Bingham met Dolan Ellis, Arizona’s official state balladeer, when she was just a young kid.
“He came to our house at Christmas and brought oranges and sometimes clothes and would visit people and would sing.”
The late Judge Jay Abbey was running for office and asked Tsosie-Bingham to go with him to the Navajo Nation to introduce him to people on the reservation. He came and picked her up in “a fancy-built red sports car.”
She quickly told him that was not the right car for the reservation – he needed an old truck. But, off they went in that red car.
“I introduced him to some people and afterwards said to myself, I know I can make a difference if they stand for what I believe in.
“Judge (Ralph) Hatch, Judge (Robert J.) Higgins, Governor Hull, Senator (John) McCain and (Rep. Rick) Renzi – so many I raised money for,” said Tsosie Bingham.
She also had a long and special relationship with the late Rose Mofford, who also was governor of Arizona.
She has rubbed shoulders with innumerable tribal leaders such as the late senator and Navajo Nation President Albert Hale and others at Bureau of Indian Affairs committees. Just recently she entertained one of the last two World War II Code Talkers, Peter MacDonald and his wife.
And, she is not done yet. Tsosie-Bingham is working on an Arizona Voice for Crime Victims’ project with her longtime best friend, former New Mexico Attorney General Steve Twist. Their hope is to get something regarding victim’s rights for the White Mountain Apache Tribe in Whiteriver, and to get compensation for abused Navajo people for offenses committed by non-Navajos.
Of course, Tsosie-Bingham is always working on something for veterans.
“I believe in and wholeheartedly work for people who cannot speak for themselves. I have been working for AVCV for a long time. One project in Whiteriver is 12 young girls who were raped and abused.”
But of all the things she has done and all the people she has met she is most proud of her five children.
“My mother did not get to go to school and she always told us that education was important. I would stress that to my children.
“My oldest daughter is an educator and works for the state of Arizona; one son has an MBA and is an engineer; another daughter is a teacher, a language specialist in Tempe; a son is a chef at Pinetop Country Club, and the youngest daughter is a police officer in Chicago.
“I wanted my kids to grow up, and there was still prejudice. I said I am going to make them excel and do things people thought we could not do; they were outstanding in sports and got scholarships. I know my kids made a difference for other Native American kids. We are Native and proud of who we are; we took prejudice away. It is not something I did; they did it, not me, but I was their mother. I was there,” Tsosie-Bingham said proudly.
The little sheepherder girl from Fish Point still hobnobs with leaders, far and near, but she has never lost sight of who she is.
“I was loved and had the family. I didn’t know prejudice and didn’t know we were poor; never poor for love. My past made me who I am today and I would do it all over. My children are blessed from my past. I was loved and blessed. I have great kids, sibs and a 90-plus mom who is still my teacher.”
Author Mitch Albom said, “... there are no random acts, that we are all connected. That you can no moreß separate one life from another than you can separate a breeze from the wind.” That being the case, here in the White Mountains there are people you need to meet and places you need to know about it. And, each month, I will connect you with some of those as I go ’Round the Mountain.
