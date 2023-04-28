Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse held back tears while speaking about the men and women honored at the Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial.
Sheriff Clouse was asked to give a keynote speech at the memorial’s dedication ceremony, held on Saturday, April 22, near city Hall in Show Low.
“I’m honored to be able to speak here today and represent all the men and women here that are in uniform today or those that have served prior,” Clouse said.
Clouse said the memorial paid tribute to the 17 police officers, state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and various other law enforcement members who worked and lived in Navajo County.
Clouse said the memorial’s organizer, John Jarrett, took special care to include as many Navajo County officials as possible, including members from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Allen R. Severson worked as a wildlife manager and died in a helicopter accident in Alpine on Feb. 7, 1980.
Two years later, ADGF dedicated the Allen Severson Memorial Wildlife Area near Pintail Lake in Show Low to his memory.
Clouse spoke of Charles Flake, son of Snowflake town founder William Jordan Flake, who served with the Snowflake Police Department and as a Justice of the Peace for the town.
His end-of-watch date is Dec. 1, 1892, a time when “there wasn’t a big law enforcement presence” in Northern Arizona, according to Clouse.
On that day, Clouse said Flake received a telegram from an agency in Holbrook notifying him that that a bank robber was believed to be staying at a motel in Snowflake.
Flake went to apprehend the criminal with his brother, James Madison. Both were injured in the resulting shootout.
While Madison — who Clouse noted was his great-great grandfather — received nonfatal injuries, Flake was shot and killed at the scene. Clouse called Flake’s death “the first tragedy that struck the profession” in the area.
Town Marshal William Joe Giles, who served with the Winslow Police Department, also protected Navajo County during a lawless part of the region’s history.
Giles worked with WPD for only one year before he was shot and killed on Oct. 28, 1905.
Clouse spoke of two others memorialized on the monument’s wall, both of whom died serving the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
While on patrol near Vernon, officer Bruce Petersen was killed in a vehicle crash near the US 60 and State Route 61 split while pursuing a suspected offender.
Five years later, Sgt. David Zesiger also lost his life in a vehicle crash. Clouse said Zesiger was “hit head-on by a drunk driver” while patrolling the east county on US 60 on July 3, 1992.
Through tears, Clouse spoke of deputy Ronald Adair, deputy Robert Varner, Jr. and captain Charles Lane.
The sheriff said Adair lost his life on May 22, 1970, due to complications from a work injury he suffered during a traffic incident a few years prior.
Clouse said Varner, who resided in Winslow while working for DPS, had “just retired (after) serving 20 years as a trooper and working Interstate 40.”
The vehicle’s occupants were two fugitives wanted for a bank robbery, but before Varner could exit his vehicle, he was shot by one of the men and would die from his injuries on Jan. 2, 1989.
Lane also served more than 20 years with NCSO and continued to assist with the office’s volunteer unit. He died from complications from a blood clot on Sept. 2, 1996.
Clouse recognized officer Tenney Gatewood, Jr., who was killed after a burglary near Holly Lake on Dec. 9, 1999 after serving with the White Mountain Apache Tribal Police Department.
Officer Ernest Montoya, Sr., passed away on Nov. 30, 2014. While transporting a suspect, Montoya suffered a heart attack and died in a car accident.
After serving 10 years with NCSO, officer Darrin Reed transferred to Show Low Police Department. Before working in law enforcement, he served with the US Air Force.
Three months before his intended retirement date, Reed was shot and killed while on duty on Nov. 8, 2016.
His widow, Cathy Reed, runs a non-profit benefiting needy families in Show Low in his memory.
Clouse said WMAT officer David Kellywood worked as a NCSO detention deputy for about two years and before leaving to serve in his home community.
“He was proud to put on that uniform and represent the White Mountain Apache Tribe. We couldn’t have been prouder of him,” Clouse said.
He described Kellywood’s death as “a tragic day for all of us,” saying he was killed less than a year after his graduation from the academy.
“He went to the academy with a lot of people that are here today,” Clouse said. “(His death) really struck a lot of people and made us realize how dangerous this profession is.”
Clouse addressed the names on the memorial representing the Navajo Division of Public Safety, including Sgt. Gordan James, whose watch ended on Aug. 30, 1960.
James was killed in a head-on vehicle crash north of Bodahochi.
27 years later, NDPS lost two officers, Andy Begay and Roy Lee Stanley, on Dec. 5, 1987 in one of the most violent police interactions to occur in the White Mountains.
After the peace officers were shot and killed while investigating a house party, Clouse said their bodies were dumped in a patrol vehicle and set on fire, calling the incident “tragic” for the officers' families.
Clouse also mentioned investigator Ester Charley, who suffered a “COVID related death” on June 22, 2020 following a storied career with the NDPS.
Last, Clouse mentioned WMAT officer Adrian Lopez, Sr, who died on June 2, 2022, less than two months before the first plans for the memorial began in August.
Lopez was shot and killed during a traffic stop on in Whiteriver after only five months with the tribal police department.
Clouse said only those who work in law enforcement can truly understand “the violence that these men and women encounter every day.
“They do it so we can live in this community, have an event like this and feel safe. They do it because they love each of you,” he said.
“There’s a story behind each of these names and they will not be forgotten,” Clouse added. “We honor them, and we thank them for their service.”
