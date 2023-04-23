Navajo County Peace Officer's Memorial

The Navajo County Peace Officers Memorial, located near Show Low City Hall was unveiled at a dedication ceremony on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Betty Jarrett

After years of collaborative and dedicated work, the Navajo County Peace Officers Memorial was unveiled Saturday.

John Jarrett, the coordinator of the memorial, stood in front of the structure when he spoke at a dedication ceremony held Saturday afternoon near City Hall, 180 N. Ninth St. in Show Low.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.