After years of collaborative and dedicated work, the Navajo County Peace Officers Memorial was unveiled Saturday.
John Jarrett, the coordinator of the memorial, stood in front of the structure when he spoke at a dedication ceremony held Saturday afternoon near City Hall, 180 N. Ninth St. in Show Low.
Jarrett, a former police chief, has over 30 years of service with the Show Low Police Department and has been working since August 2021 toward the completion of the project.
He welcomed the audience, a mix of White Mountain citizens and area law enforcement, and introduced Jim Stansbury, a pastor at Porter Mountain Fellowship in Pinetop.
He opened by reading psalm 82, verses 3 and 4, which is inscribed on the back of the memorial, opposite the names of fallen officers who once served in Navajo County.
“Give justice to the weak and the fearless; maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute,” the psalm reads. “Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.”
After a prayer led by Stansbury, Jarrett spoke briefly of the events that led to the construction of the memorial.
“Over a year and a half ago, I was walking around the old Show Low Police Department on North Sixth Street and there was an old memorial that was planted there in 1998-99,” he said.
“It was out of date, a little unkept, and something struck me that we needed to do something because it wasn’t up to date.”
Jarrett spoke with SLPD Chief Brad Provost and then-City Manager Ed Muder to discuss the construction of a new monument located in the heart of downtown Show Low.
He said John Kittle, owner of Kittle’s Fine Art & Supply Company in Show Low, provided the artistic vision to design the structure.
Kittle’s designs were then given to Kevin Bebee of Architectural Design in Pinetop-Lakeside, who provided Jarrett with official city plans for construction.
Jarrett mentioned Ron Gates, a former police officer and deputy sheriff who now works in construction, for his help with the construction of the memorial.
He also recognized support from Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse, Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr., the Show Low City Council and the Navajo County Board of Supervisors for the memorial project.
He called Kathy Reed, widow of SLPD officer Darren Reed, a godsend, saying, “without her help and guidance, this wouldn’t have happened.”
Jarrett thanked Navajo County Senior Auxiliary volunteers Jon Schneider and David and Susan Jacobs for their assistance and collecting and monitoring donations to help pay for the cost of the monument.
Lastly, Jarrett thanked his wife, Betty. “After more than a year and a half and many people’s help, here it is,” Jarrett said.
Leech then asked Clouse to speak about why the memorial is important.
Clouse spoke about the seal that rests on the floor of the memorial and the black band wrapped around the insignia, representing, in his words, “mourning” and remembrance and the flush, red rose that represents “love and peace.”
“Inside the ring, there’s three badges that represent the state, the county and the cities,” Clouse said. “It shows the different shields from each of the agencies represented on the wall.”
He made special mention of the families in attendance of those whose names are inscribed on the memorial wall, referring to them as “blue star families.”
“There’s 17 names listed on this wall, and all (of them) have a history behind them,” he said, and provided a bit of background information on a few of the law enforcement members memorialized at the site.
Navajo County Supervisor Daryl Seymore also recognized the families of the fallen officers, saying the monument gives “proper respect to those who gave their life in the duty of service in Navajo County.”
“We live in a time where so many things have changed and the respect for certain professions have come under attack,” he said.
“A peace officer is supposed to endure every obscene word, slur, gestures, antagonisms, hate, violence — and yet protect the very people who curse them. It is our responsibility to be grateful and to help existing and future officers and let them know of our love and appreciation for their service.”
