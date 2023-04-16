Show Low Police Department activity log for April 3-9. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
April 3
Just after 10 a.m., Adam Bevan, 36, of Show Low, was observed “concealing items from the shelves in his coat sleeves,” at Dollar Tree, 4441 S. White Mountain Road in Show Low.
When confronted by staff, officers say the suspect emptied “several items” from his jacket, but when staff kept pressing the issue, Bevan allegedly removed another batch of merchandise from his jacket.
Store staff allowed the suspect to leave the store but made sure to contact law enforcement and inform them of the suspect’s attempted theft.
When officers met with him, the reported he still had “four items on him that had been stolen.” Bevan was booked, cited and released for shoplifting.
Officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of West Owens when a neighbor witnessed McKenna Olson, 18, arguing with an unnamed boyfriend.
Prior to the officer’s arrival, Olson drove away from the home, but returned shortly after and showed signs of intoxication.
Officers conducted a set of field sobriety tests and the suspect provided breath alcohol content readings of 0.71 and 0.72.
Olson was booked, cited, and released for driving after consuming alcohol before the legal age of 21.
At 11:13 p.m., officers observed Sean Stuart, 54, of Lakeside, traveling 68 mph in a 45 mph zone and stopped him near state route 260 and Scott Ranch Road.
After officers noticed the suspect appeared to be intoxicated, they conducted FSTs and netted a BrAC of .160.
The suspect was booked for DUI, DUI with a BAC of .08 or more, extreme DUI, and criminal speed.
April 4
An unnamed witness flagged down an officer near US 60 and 18th Place and reported a man “drinking alcohol in his vehicle, then driving away.”
Officers located the vehicle and the driver, Jim Elery, 66, from the White Mountain Lakes community, who showed signs of intoxication and was in possession of two empty bottles of alcohol.
After performing poorly on the resulting FSTs, the suspect was booked for DUI and consuming alcohol in a vehicle, with additional charges pending the results of an obtained blood test.
Twelve minutes before midnight, Dylan Eyerly, 31, of Phoenix, “became upset” when staff at Summit Healthcare, 2200 East Show Low Lake Road, wouldn’t provide him with medication.
Staff said he began “yelling and causing a disturbance,” and was warned by security that if he did not calm down, they would be forced to contact the police.
The suspect attempted to call security on their bluff, and minutes later, while being placed into custody, he began “kicking the inside of the patrol car (which) caused damage to the door paneling.”
Eyerly was booked for criminal damage, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct, and presumably, never received his requested medication.
April 6
Officers were called to the 2800 block of South White Mountain Road and met with Steven Eisenbise, 39, of Show Low, just before 7 p.m.
Eisenbise’s dogs were “running through the neighborhood” and officers cited him for “neglecting the animals after it was discovered the dogs didn’t have adequate shelter and no water.”
April 7
Benjamin Poe, 43, residing in Show Low, was stopped for failing to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of US 60 and SR 260 in the suspect’s home area.
Officers noted signs of intoxication and the suspect reportedly performed poorly on the resulting FSTs. He was booked for DUI, DUI with a BAC of .08 or more and extreme DUI.
Just after 5 p.m., officers stopped Taelicia Massey, 32, from Fort Apache, in the 4700 block of White Mountain Road for “an equipment violation and showed signs of intoxication/drug use.”
Officers say Massey admitted to using marijuana, noting the additional presence of a two-year old child “unrestrained in the backseat.”
Massey was booked for aggravated DUI will driving in a vehicle with a passenger under the age of 15, with additional charges pending the results of a blood test.
An hour later, Dale Skibo, 63, of Show Low, was observed making a wide turn while entering onto the highway near US 60 and Automall Road.
When stopped, officers noticed signs of impairment and found several opened bottles of alcohol in the vehicle, leading to the suspect being booked for DUI and the open containers.
April 8
After 1 a.m. and while conducting a bar check at One Eyed Jacks, 4481 South White Mountain Road, officers witnessed Brandon Wynne, 38, of Show Low, and another patron pushing and punching each other.
Officers say Wynne “just walked up to the victim and punched him in the face for an unknown reason.”
The suspect was evidently determined to spend the evening in jail, and in an attempt to guarantee his visit, he began “passively resisting arrest” which caused a “struggle with officers.”
The struggle resulted in a broken officer’s body camera and Wynne was booked for criminal damage, disorderly conduct by fighting and resisting arrest.
Alex Tulsky, 25, visiting from Morton Grover, Illinois, was stopped for an equipment violation near US 60 and Sixth Street just before 6:30 p.m.
Officers say Tulsky was found in “possession of edible marijuana” and performed poorly on FSTs. The suspect was booked for DUI.
At 11:53 p.m., officers stopped Chance Schwab, 31, of Snowflake, near US 60 and SR 260 for speeding.
Schwab allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and provided BrAC readings of 0.78 and 0.74 when tested, resulting in his booking for DUI.
April 9
After 2 a.m. on Easter Sunday, officers stopped Matthew Jones, 25, of Show Low, near SR 260 and Woolford Road for an equipment violation.
Jones was booked for DUI and DUI with a BAC of .08 or more after officers noticed signs of intoxication and revied results of .146 twice when conducting FSTs.
Additionally, Jones was also found to have a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest from Pinetop Justice Court, and because law enforcement was already in the area, they booked Jones for the warrant as well.
Officers were able to identify Valerie Caddo, 43, of Cibecue, as a passenger in a vehicle traveling within the 1400 block of South Alpine Drive.
Caddo had a warrant for her arrest out of Navajo County Superior Court, and when stopped, was seen “attempting to conceal” a pipe and several plastic baggies of “possible methamphetamine.”
The driver, Thomas Caddo, 37, also from Cibecue, was also found concealing a pipe in the driver’s seat, and both were arrested for drug charges.
Both suspects were booked for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, and the passenger, Valerie, was booked for her pre-existing warrant.
Officers reported Sonja Decker Meredith, 22, from Show Low, “had been consuming alcohol all day” at a home in the 200 block of West Adair.
Officers say after the suspect’s father ordered pizza, she “became upset that he didn’t give her money for more alcohol.”
Meredith’s solution to the issue was to knock a door off its hinges and to begin yelling at her father. The suspect was booked for disorderly conduct.
