Show Low Police Department activity log for April 3-9. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.

April 3

Adam Bevan Mugshot

Bevan
McKenna Olson Mugshot

Olson
Brandon Wynne Mugshot

Wynne
Matthew Jones Mugshot

Jones
Valerie Caddo Mugshot

Caddo
Sonja Decker Meredith

Meredith

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.