Show Low Police Department activity log for Feb. 13-19. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
Feb. 13
Cory Sanfilippo, 32, of Show Low, was paid by an unnamed individual for snow removal, but never provided the service. The victim tried to recover the money that was paid, and when officers confronted Sanfilippo just after 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Deuce of Clubs, he admitted to having already spent the money, and was unable to pay it back. The suspect was booked for theft by misrepresentation.
Matthew Ricker, 21, of that same community, was observed at Speedway, 331 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, removing alcohol from a display and concealing it in his clothing. Officers located the suspect after he left the store, who was found to have two warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court. Rucker was booked for the two warrants and charged with shoplifting and shoplifting with concealment.
At 7:26 p.m., Ambra Peterson, 34, of Show Low, was stopped for speeding on SR 260 and East Huning in Show Low. SLPD noted Peterson “tried to exit her vehicle and enter a small gate in a business, to get away from the officer.” The officer noted signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test, which yielded poor results. Peterson was also found to have a revoked driver’s license and was booked for aggravated DUI.
Officers stopped Zachary Robertson, 29, of Concho, at 10:22 p.m. near US 60 and North 27th Place in Show Low, for a traffic violation. The suspect showed signs of impairment, admitted to consuming alcohol, and performed poorly on FSTs. Robertson was booked for DUI and a misdemeanor warrant out of Winslow Justice Court.
Officers responded to a call from Summit Hospital, 2200 E. Show Low Lake Road in Show Low, at 11:41 p.m. after a patient, William Sillik, 60, of that same community, got out of his bed and urinated on the floor. After security was called in to restrain the suspect, he scratched the neck and chest of a staff member, “began spatting blood” and was chemically restrained. He was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
Feb. 14
Just after 8 a.m., officers arrived at the corner of North 16th Avenue and West Old Linden Road in Show Low to help an individual with his broken-down vehicle. Nickolas Devine, 41, of the Lakeside community, was found to have two warrants out for his arrest: one through Highland Justice Court in Gilbert and one of the Navajo County Superior Court. He was booked for the warrants (a felony and a misdemeanor).
Sara Hnatkovich, 33, of Show Low, was booked for disorderly conduct at 9:48 a.m. at 2240 W. Savage in Show Low. SLPD stated the suspect “was intoxicated and getting in the face of her boyfriend, yelling and cussing at him.”
Before 11 a.m., officers made contact with Matthew Johnson, 33, of Concho, at US 60 and Airport Road when he was stopped for driving 72 in a 55 mph zone. The suspect was found to have a suspended driver’s license and was cited and released.
Officers responded to report of shoplifting at Cal Ranch, 750 West Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, at 6:15 p.m. After being suspected of filling a backpack with unpaid-for clothing, Jessica Ballandby, 40, from the Show Low area, was found at a nearby gas station with clothing tags found near the vehicle. After Ballandby admitted to stealing the clothing, a search through her backpack and vehicle resulted in officers finding a “pipe used to smoke narcotics” and methamphetamine. She was booked on shoplifting with concealment, possessing drug paraphernalia, and possession of dangerous drugs.
Timothy Marks, 41, also of Show Low, was booked for criminal damage and disorderly conduct around 8 p.m. at a residence in the 1900 block of North Pebble Beach Drive in Show Low. The log indicates Marks “damaged their bathroom door by punching and kicking it” during an argument with his wife.
Before 9:28 p.m., Javier Martinez, 47, residing in Show Low, slid off the road during a snow storm near SR 260 and East Oliver Place in Show Low. When officers arrived, they noted signs of intoxication and conducted FSTs. Martinez reportedly performed poorly on said tests and was found to have a suspended license from a prior DUI. He was booked for aggravated DUI, pending lab results.
Feb. 15
Charles Endfield Jr., 34, currently residing in Lakeside, reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed after 6 p.m. on US 60 near North 16th Avenue in Show Low. After officers arrived, they noted signs of intoxication and an open beer can in his vehicle. Endfield admitted to consuming alcohol and performed poorly on FSTs. The suspect was booked on aggravated DUI and consuming alcohol in a vehicle after providing a breath alcohol concentration of .179 and .178.
Feb. 16
At 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a report near Sprouts Preschool, located at 261 North Fifth Street in Show Low, of a suspect standing outside the preschool/church and looking into the windows. When confronted, the individual gave multiple names and differing dates of birth and therefore could not be identified. A John Doe (no name, age or address given) was thus booked for obstruction and disorderly conduct. He was also booked for theft relating to a U-Haul truck key the suspect had in his possession. The truck was reported missing, but not stolen, from a business in Albuquerque.
After 2 p.m., Anthony Peaches, 41, and Savannah Parker, 23, both from the Show Low area, were booked after a call reporting an individual acting erratically after smoking fentanyl at a home near 681 North Fifth Drive in the suspect’s community. Peaches was booked for suspicion of aggravated domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or use of dangerous drugs, possession or use of narcotic drugs, possession for sale of dangerous drugs, possession for sale of narcotic drugs, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession or use of a weapon in the commission of a drug offense and two existing warrants. Parker was booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. For more detail, see the Friday, Feb. 24 edition of the White Mountain Independent.
Officers were called to North Ninth Street and East Huning in Show Low (near Show Low City Hall) for report of “an intoxicated individual wandering around.” The suspect, Isaiah Warner, 23, of that same community, was located on a bench, slumped over. Officers said Warner was “very” intoxicated, had open containers of alcohol on his person, and had to be physically helped to even walk. The suspect was booked for consuming liquor in public and for being a public nuisance.
Three hours later, Isaac Manning, 19, from the Show Low area, was contacted when he was found near an unattended vehicle parked in the roadway near North Fourth Street and East McNeil in Show Low. The suspect was found to have a warrant issued for his arrest through SLJC. Later, Manning was found to be in possession of fentanyl and paraphernalia. He was booked for the existing misdemeanor warrant, possessing narcotics, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Brown, 53, of Show Low, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic infraction on US 60 near Airport Road in that same city. The suspect reportedly had an open container of alcohol between his knees while in the back seat. Brown was cited for having an open container in a vehicle and released.
Feb. 17
At 6:54 p.m. at Starbucks, 421. S. White Mountain Road in Show Low, officers spoke with Phillip Mandella, 43, of Show Low, when he “appeared to have no where to go” as the store was preparing to close. Officers found Mandella to have a warrant for his arrest out of the Pinetop Justice Court, which he was booked and held on.
Christopher Whipple, 40, of Snowflake, was booked for disorderly conduct after officers responded to an 11 p.m. call from the suspect’s wife. The victim reported that Whipple was intoxicated and had “pushed and choked her” before the officers arrived.
Feb. 18
At 7:18 a.m., Elliot Ferguson, 18, of Show Low, was stopped for driving 78 in a 45 mph zone near the US 60 and SR260 intersection. 17 minutes later, Kaeli Armon, 19, visiting from San Tan Valley, was stopped near US 60 and Airport Road in Show Low for going 70 in a 45 mph zone. Both were cited for criminal speed and released.
McNary resident Joyce Kessay, 45, was found by officers at a bus stop near the Show Low Walmart, 5401 South White Mountain Road. Officers were called before 10:30 a.m. because a witness observed the suspect “sleeping on the sidewalk,” and when they arrived, she was seated on the bench holding a “mostly consumed” bottle of alcohol. The suspect was booked for consuming liquor in public and being a nuisance.
Officers cited and released Bettyrae Gasaway, 22, from the Snowflake community for criminal speed after being stopped at 3:55 p.m. for going 92 in a 65 mph zone on HWY 77 near milepost 351.
At 5:19 p.m., after Connor Renley, 27, of Scottsdale, was stopped for speeding near SR 260 and Cooley Street, officers observed an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking while driving. Officers cited Renley for the open container and released him.
48-year old Maurice Cox, who resides in Show Low, was stopped by officers at 10:45 p.m. for speeding in the 500 block of North Clark Road, in the suspect's home community. After showing signs of intoxication, she submitted to a breath test, showing .121 and .116. She was booked for DUI, DUI with a BrAC of .08 or more and criminal speed.
At the same exact time, Tannar Conner, 21, also of Show Low, was booked from the same address when officers found his vehicle stuck in the snow. Officers said he was “driving while intoxicated” and showed signs of impairment during questioning. He was booked for DUI, with the results from a blood test still pending.
Beck Cosay, 29, and Josiah Malone, 31, both of Whiteriver, were stopped on US 60 near Clark Road just after 11 p.m. Malone, the driver, was cited for driving on a suspended license and released. Cosay, a passenger, was found to have two misdemeanor warrants (SLJC and PJC), which she was booked and held for.
